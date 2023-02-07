ST. ALBANS — Local businesses and individuals came together this winter to donate the funds necessary for the Franklin County Mountain Bike Club to purchase its own SnoDog groomer.
Since mid-January, Josh Schneider, co-owner of Bootlegger Bikes, has been putting it to use grooming trails for fat biking at Hard’Ack Recreation Area and the St. Albans Town Forest.
Fat bikes are mountain bikes with wide tires that can be used in snowy conditions. Bootlegger in downtown St. Albans is offering fat bike rentals for those looking to give the sport a try.
“If you have never tried winter riding, be prepared to be amazed at the experience,” FCMTBC president Andy Crossman said.
FCMTBC will host its first group ride at 6:15 p.m. this Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the town forest. Bring a headlamp and be prepared for a 45-minute ride led by Schneider.
Both Hard’Ack and the town forest offer beginner and intermediate singletrack trails.
A few weeks ago, FCMTBC volunteered to groom the trails at the Choinere Family Farm in Highgate for the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain’s Shoeski fundraiser.
People came out to demo bikes and check out the farm’s expanding trail network.
As of this week, three miles of trails at the town forest are groomed. Take Forest Drive off of French Hill Road for the parking area. To ride at Hard’Ack, park on Governor Smith Drive.
To find other places to ride and see trail conditions, visit www.vmba.org/winter-trails.
