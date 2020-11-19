amaryllis
METRO CREATIVE

Good morning,

During the pandemic, food shelfs and pantries saw fewer households seeking help. But that trend may change without new stimulus programs to support Vermonters impacted by the pandemic.

And taking the pandemic in stride, BFA students are planning a livestreamed, masked theater performance.

Rep. Peter Welch, Vermont Hunger Councils, 11-17-2020

Rep. Peter Welch, D — Vt., speaks with food access advocates from several corners of Vermont during a virtual Tuesday meeting with Vermont’s Hunger Councils.

What’s on the horizon for Vermont’s most vulnerable families? 

The concern: Food shelf numbers are normalizing, back up from a low during the early pandemic.

Why: Stimulus funding that supported vulnerable Vermonters is going away.

Welch weighs in: What does Rep. Peter Welch see on the horizon, near or long term, for more relief? 

Michael Frett reports.

 

Bellows Free Academy, The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon, 2020

Students with Bellows Free Academy — St. Albans’s theater program have been rehearsing for a socially-distanced showing of Don Zolidis’s The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon.

BFA students will don masks and tell outlandish stories via livestream

The performance: BFA students are optimistic about the chance to share their show of skewered fairy tales, called The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon, a “One Act Play,” with the wider St. Albans community.

When to log in: Curtains rise at 7 p.m. Friday evening.

Access information is available here.

COVID generic

The Messenger is making available up-to-date COVID-19 data for Vermont, Franklin County and Grand Isle County

Both Franklin and Grand Isle counties each saw new cases of COVID-19 confirmed between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here is a look at the numbers since the first Vermonters tested positive for COVID-19 in March:

• 173 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Franklin County
• 35 cases have been found in Grand Isle County

Get additional details here.
Gala tree

One of the holiday trees auctioned at the 2019 Festival of the Trees glows during the gala. This year, the gala is replaced with a take-out dinner to ensure community members can enjoy the holiday safely.

It’s Festival of Trees time. Find out how to celebrate safely this year.

The organizers of the Festival of Trees wants the community to enjoy the festivities safely this year. They’ve made some changes to the event with health guidelines in mind.

There are three ways to enjoy the event:

  • a tree walk
  • a take-out dinner
  • kits for kits

Find additional information here.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.