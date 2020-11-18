ST. ALBANS – Pandemic or no, the show will go on at Bellows Free Academy – St. Albans.
Instead of an annual musical advertised in banners over Main Street and auditorium seats packed to the rafters, this year’s performance is expected to be a little more lowkey, billed by the school’s theater director as a more minimalist show presented exclusively via livestream this Friday evening.
According to BFA’s theater director Susan Palmer, the students’ performance this week offers a sense of normality for the program after the school’s more familiar theater productions, like its annual musical and “One Act Festival” show, were sidelined by COVID-19.
“The goal of this was to get everyone together and rehearsing and laughing, and I think we’ve definitely achieved that,” Palmer said. “I could just feel what a loss it would be if this week came around and they weren’t rehearsing.”
Students, when presented possible projects to perform amid an abnormal school year, opted for Don Zolidis’s The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon, a “One Act Play” and comedy turning well-known fairy tales on their head with a sense of humor Palmer said would be more fun for its high school performers.
Friday’s performance, however, comes after more than a semester of theater-related programming was spun adrift by COVID-19.
Earlier this spring, the state’s ordered closure of schools in response to COVID-19 came as BFA students were preparing for a One Act Festival show. That show was only ever performed once for an audience, according to Palmer, as state-ordered lockdowns made future in-person performances impossible.
Even as students were brought back into schools this fall, the question of rehearsals still posed an open question for a time when performing arts were facing pandemic-inspired restrictions and students were still required to remain distant from one another.
Palmer said BFA’s principal, once approached about rehearsing, allowed the school’s theater program to rehearse outdoors nearby in Taylor Park. Eventually, rehearsals were also allowed to move indoors to the school’s auditorium, with masking and social distancing enforced.
Until last week, Palmer said students had even been able to expect an audience for their showing of The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon in the form of a small group of faculty and students who’d be screened for COVID-19 before entering to the school’s auditorium for showtime.
Those plans changed, however, as orders came from the Scott Administration last week banning gatherings between people from different households to cut off an ongoing surge in new cases of COVID-19, and BFA’s performance was promptly moved online.
In order to accommodate the limitations spurred by COVID-19, Palmer said this year’s performance is going to seem more minimalistic than the bombast BFA’s theater program typically provides with its annual musicals and other major performances.
“Our play looks so different,” Palmer said. “It’ll look a little more ad hoc.”
Set pieces have been recycled from past performances to serve as this year’s backdrops. The program’s penchant for elaborate costumes will be dialed back somewhat and Palmer has promised a lot more “air hugging” and pantomiming from BFA’s socially distanced and masked performers.
While performing a comedy in requisite masks before a socially distanced audience on the other side of a live stream presents its own challenges for BFA’s performers, Palmer said students seemed optimistic about the chance to share their show of skewered fairy tales with the wider St. Albans community.
“People can expect to see masked performers telling some outlandish stories that are funny and somehow familiar,” Palmer said.
In some ways, Palmer said the school’s performance of The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon were students’ own “act of resilience” given a pandemic that threatened to make performances impossible. Despite a pandemic, she said, a show still goes on.
“What you’re really seeing is a lot of high school students who, despite managing all of this, are still showing up,” Palmer said.
Viewers can find a livestream of this Friday’s performance online at https://youtu.be/_JKRZJs2rQo. Admission, by way of YouTube, is free.
Curtains rise at 7 p.m. Friday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.