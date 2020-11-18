The Festival of Trees has launched new activities this year with current health and safety guidelines in mind.
Here’s what you need to know:
1. See the Lights
What: Walk or drive through downtown St Albans and enjoy a Downtown Tree Walk
When: Monday, Nov. 23 through Monday, Dec. 7.
Get the details: Local organizations and businesses are decorating trees and displaying them in windows throughout downtown. Find a list of sites will be posted on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/festivaloftreesvermont or find a print copy at downtown locations.
2. Enjoy a take-out dinner for a cause
What: Holiday Take-Out Dinner in place of Festival Gala
When: Saturday, Dec. 5. Order by Monday, Nov. 30.
Get the details:
Food will be prepared by Martha’s Kitchen and local restaurants.
Choose from:
- Spiced boneless pork loin with scalloped potatoes, green beans with shallots and mushrooms OR
- Traditional herb-crusted meatloaf with classic creamy mashed potatoes and maple glazed carrots.
Meals come with green salad, roll and butter, and dessert features a biscotti from The Traveled Cup, mini cheesecakes from Evelyne’s on Center, and opera cake from Red House Sweets.
Profits benefit Martha’s Kitchen and Northwest Family Foods.
How to order: Visit shorturl.at/DK046 or prepay at The Eloquent Page
3. Kits for Kids
What: Santa’s Take-Home Workshop Kits
When: Available Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Get the details: These free Santa’s workshop kits are for preschool children and youth ages 6-10, while supplies last.
How to find them: Kits will be available at the Frozen Ogre on Kingman Street, St. Albans
