ST. ALBANS TOWN – With Bay Day and the Great Race postponed until likely the late summer or early fall, the two events held annually in St. Albans Bay join a growing list of gatherings postponed or outright cancelled in response to COVID-19.
The Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce (FCRCC) announced the events’ postponement on Monday, stating the postponement was agreed to by FCRCC and St. Albans Town in response to concerns about COVID-19’s spread.
“Due to widespread concern about the continued spread of COVID-19 in our region, and in compliance with the governor’s executive orders, [FCRCC] and our partners at the Town of St. Albans have made the difficult decision to postpone Bay Day and the Great Race at this time,” FCRCC wrote.
What the Great Race, which draws somewhere between 400 and 500 to St. Albans Bay every year, and Bay Day look like if they happen later this year is still an open question, but, according to FCRCC’s Lisamarie Charlesworth, their postponement underscores the strangeness of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The uncertainty of everything is beyond the scope of what we’ve had to cope with the last 15 or 20 years,” Charlesworth said. “It’s one thing to postpone an event because of a thunderstorm but it’s another thing to postpone an event not knowing if you can reschedule it.”
According to Charlesworth, the chamber and town’s decision to postpone the event came in light of updates from state officials and similar events being cancelled across the region over fears their events could incite another outbreak of COVID-19.
While state health officials are now reporting Vermont was approaching its peak in the number of COVID-19 cases being diagnosed at one moment, officials have been advising caution around the state reopening after Vermont hits its peak and once the COVID-19 pandemic’s fastest spread subsides.
Bay Day and the Great Race follow the recently announced cancellations of the annual Celebrate Lake Carmi event in Franklin and the Vermont Dairy Festival, which alone brings thousands to the Enosburg Falls area every June to celebrate the region’s agricultural history.
The Enosburg Falls Lions Club, which organizes the Dairy Festival every year, said their decision to cancel the June event came in part from the advice of the Vermont health department and fears their gathering would spark another spike of COVID-19 cases.
Before then, the organizers of the Vermont Maple Festival, a major celebration in Franklin County that draws several thousand to St. Albans every spring, cancelled the event over concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the possibility a large gathering like Maple Fest could help spread COVID-19’s highly contagious coronavirus.
Under an emergency declaration issued over the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Phil Scott limited all nonessential gatherings to no more than 10 people, one of many orders intended to enforce social distancing mandates for limiting COVID-19’s spread.
For most, COVID-19, stemming from a novel strain of coronavirus now spreading through much of the U.S. and world, will result in only a mild or moderate flu-like illness. In some cases, however, the disease’s symptoms can be severe and even life threatening.
As of Tuesday, the Vermont health department had attributed three deaths in Franklin County to complications of COVID-19.
“I think you’re losing a lot culturally and socially,” Charlesworth said. “All of these large events… fall under the heading of tourism and culture, and across the country tourism has taken a huge hit.”
While events like Bay Day and the Great Race Triathlon may inspire more local traffic, Charlesworth estimated the race in particular brought several hundred to St. Albans every year. “That brings in all of the ancillary business,” Charlesworth said.
The cancellation of larger events, like the Maple Festival and the Dairy Festival, meanwhile means thousands of people who normally came to Franklin County every year to celebrate two of the region’s largest agricultural products won’t be coming into the community.
That means less people potentially shopping in St. Albans’s downtown or buying popular items like maple syrup or cheese from the county’s producers.
It also contributes to a larger decline in tourism, a $2.8 billion sector in Vermont that was derailed by social distancing orders recommended by health officials to stymie COVID-19’s spread.
Anecdotally, according to Charlesworth, that tourism boom was being felt in St. Albans.
“St. Albans has been growing into this niche, two- or three-day small-town getaway,” Charlesworth said. “I don’t know what will happen to that when this is over.”
Meanwhile, according to Charlesworth, the town and the chamber of commerce hope to reschedule some version of Bay Day and the Great Race near the end of the summer.
A future date, and what format those events may take at the time, remains to be decided.
“We hope to hold these events later in the summer, after the threat of infection has passed, and our state once again approves large gatherings of people in public spaces,” FCRCC’s Monday statement read.
“Everyone involved in the planning and execution of both events regrets having to make this choice,” the statement concluded. “Our thanks to everyone for understanding.”