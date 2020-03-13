ST. ALBANS CITY – Organizers have cancelled the Vermont Maple Festival in St. Albans this year, adding the annual celebration to a growing list of events either cancelled or postponed in light of public health concerns related to the spread of COVID-19.
“The Vermont Maple Festival held April 24-26, 2020 in St. Albans Vermont is cancelled due to the current health concern of COVID-19,” organizers wrote in a brief statement Friday. “We hope you will join us next year. Please continue to support your Vermont Maple Sugar makers.”
This year’s festival, originally scheduled for the weekend of April 24, would have been the 54th year of the Vermont Maple Festival.
The event typically brings thousands to St. Albans every year to partake in different maple-themed activities and festival events in St. Albans City’s downtown.
The Vermont Maple Festival now joins a growing list of Franklin County events either cancelled or postponed due to public health concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, the disease resulting from a current outbreak of a novel strain of coronavirus.
The Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce announced Friday a series of events organized by the chamber, including its regular mixers and the Franklin Region Career and Job Expo, had been cancelled because of the current outbreak of COVID-19.
The St. Albans Recreation Department has likewise cancelled its planned events for St. Patrick’s Day weekend, and the Rotary Club of St. Albans has opted to postpone its annual Home & Recreation Expo until Mother's Day weekend.
Organizers likewise opted to cancel Saturday's Vermont Rails Model Railroad Show over public health concerns, with organizers announcing the event's cancellation over social media Thursday.
"We're not sure when the next date will be or if their be a show this year or not but hopefully we'll see you next year," the Northwest Vermont Model Railroad Association said on their Facebook.
While the Opera House at Enosburg Falls intends to still hold its St. Patrick's Day event this weekend, the opera house announced over social media this week it would cancel the last of its Warm Your Spirits Winter Series events originally scheduled next Wednesday.
The Messenger will update this story as more information becomes available.