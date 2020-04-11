FRANKLIN — The Lake Carmi Campers Association, Inc. announced Saturday that the 2020 edition of "Celebrate Lake Carmi," scheduled for June 29 through July 4, has been canceled.
"The Board of Directors made the decision with the utmost concern for the health of our community," Larry Myott, a longtime member of the association said in an email to the Messenger.
All activities for this week-long chain of events, including the road race, kayak races, pontoon boat race, Pirate Race, and fireworks are canceled.
This the first time in its 10-year history that the event has been cancelled.
One activity will still take place as planned. For years, Lake Carmi campers have tried to outdo one another with a colorful display as part of Light Up Lake Carmi. This year, the event has been rechristened Light Yo Your Cottage and the association is asking campers put on a great light show in a special tribute to the first responders and medical personnel who have been on the front lines fighting the the novel coronavirus all over the world.