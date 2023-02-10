ST. ALBANS TOWN — After discussing ways to address equity concerns, the Town of St. Albans selectboard is taking another look at the state’s IDEAL Vermont initiative.
The state-run committee focused on diversity provides member municipalities with information about equity initiatives, technical assistance and peer support for town staff.
St. Albans Town was one of the 14 initial towns to join the Office of Racial Equity’s effort in its initial rollout, along with Fairfax and Essex.
This past Monday night, however, the town’s director of development, Al Voegele, renewed the conversation around IDEAL, and after 30 minutes of discussion, the selectboard decided to redraft its application to the program to better reflect its goals and past efforts.
Gov. Phil Scott’s administration announced the program’s start last November.
“This initiative has many benefits for the state, both from a moral obligation to make sure all are welcome and treated equitably in Vermont, and to build a stronger economy long into the future,” Gov. Phil Scott said in a statement.
IDEAL stands for “Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Action and Leadership,” and the program is supported by multiple community partners, including the Vermont Leagues of Cities & Towns, the Vermont Council on Rural Development, the Vermont Declaration of Inclusion and Abundant Sun.
“It's a policy decision. So we are looking to find out if you support this effort,” Town Manager Carrie Johnson told the board. “If not, you don't want to apply and then have to withdraw six months later.”
Selectboard response
Since joining the town, Voegele has been the main lead on partnering with IDEAL, and he laid out some of the specifics to the board, explaining that the town’s current white majority can make it difficult to know exactly what can be done with diversity initiatives.
“Because we're all white, we've had very little opportunity to work with people in diverse [communities], and particularly, in the Black community,” Voegele said. “We don't understand what it's like to be Black. And it's very hard for us to put ourselves in their shoes.”
Doing so could have economic benefits, Voegele said. IDEAL could help the town better recognize what it could do to encourage much-needed workers to want to move to St. Albans Town by showing that it's open to new ideas and the people who have them.
As selectboard member Brendan Deso noted, the selectboard has had some of these discussions in the past. Last year, the board contended with the possibility of creating a Belonging, Equity and Inclusion (BEI) Committee, similar to the one set up by the City of St. Albans.
Ultimately, the effort floundered, but the board did create a checklist of things that it could do to be more inclusive after using a VLCT document as its guide.
Some of those checklist items have been accomplished, but the initiative’s primary advocate, Erin Creley, no longer sits on the selectboard.
Deso said the board may have shifted in its thinking since that time – especially after getting feedback from town residents during initial BEI discussions – and the board doesn’t want Voegele, who is 82, to push forward if there's no one who wants to lead the charge after he retires.
Voegele is expected to leave the town’s employment next September, when Johnson is scheduled to retire.
Vice-Chair Bryan DesLauriers asked Voegele to provide more specifics on the program, including what equity looks like, and how it pertains to municipal government.
“I don’t have my head wrapped around it,” he said. “I don’t know what that means.”
“It’s because you’re white,” Voegele responded.
Selectboard member Jeff Sanders contested Voegele’s answer, suggesting that much of the discrimination felt by town residents revolves around socioeconomic factors more than race.
“I suffered that mercilessly as a youngster, and I grew up as poor as anybody in this county,” he said. “I know that we can do better, but I also know that labeling a white person as not understanding the plight of everybody else is a song. It’s not true and I reject that.”
Voegele pointed out the town has a population of migrant workers the municipality doesn’t have much contact with. The IDEAL committee could help.
“There's a bunch of people reaching out to help them. UVM has got a whole team of people,” Sanders said. “There’s all kinds of government, which is very odd, but there’s all kinds of government agencies working with these illegal aliens to make sure that their needs are met, healthcare wise, food wise. They get as many services, probably more services, than poor folks living up in Richford and wherever the poorest section in St. Albans is.“
The statewide UVM Extension team devoted to farmworkers offers migrant workers and their families educational support, help connecting to healthcare providers and cultural food support.
The Franklin-Grand Isle Community Partnership, a network of up to 400 local nonprofit leaders, represents a wide range of nonprofits throughout Franklin and Grand Isle counties. Their services are available to all residents, helping with drug addiction, mental health needs, poverty, health services and food access.
“In many instances, there are multiple organizations that will wrap services around an individual and their family depending on circumstance,” FGI Partnership organizer Joe Halko said. “You could write a book on this to get a whole understanding.”
Deso pointed out that much of the selectboard’s difficulty in tackling diversity initiatives has been working to find out what can be done directly by a municipal board when some equity issues are cultural in nature.
“The idea of this IDEAL membership is to get more information about opportunities or manners or ways to look at the problem,” Voegele said.
After 30 minutes of back-and-forth, the board agreed to take another look at the application to better communicate what the town has already done with equity initiatives.
Editor's Note: The print version of this story, which appeared in the Feb. 10 edition, stated the selectboard had withdrawn its application to IDEAL. That was incorrect. The Messenger apologizes for the error.
