ST. ALBANS TOWN — A Belonging, Equity and Inclusion (BEI) Committee could be coming to St. Albans Town.
Limited staff resources, however, could be an issue.
Similar to how St. Albans City started its BEI committee, the idea was brought to the town's selectboard by members of the local advocacy group Neighbors for a Safer St. Albans. Brendan Deso, chair of the selectboard, said he was ready to discuss the details Monday night, Oct. 18, after having had time to consider the request.
Deso said he was in favor of a town BEI committee, but the need for staff resources would make it difficult to create a functioning body that meets monthly. To free up resources, he proposed scaling back the town's Police Advisory Committee, which meets monthly. The additional bandwidth would give staff the time necessary for the proposed BEI committee, he said.
Under the proposal considered Monday, both committees would instead meet quarterly.
“Unfortunately I think the staff will probably confirm that that is what is possible right now,” Deso said.
Town staff requirements for a committee typically include recording minutes, preparing agendas and serving as an information source for committee members. Deso said such work is hard to balance among the town's small staff.
“I understand that the city created a police advisory committee and an equity committee and I understand that they need more police,” he said. “Our staffing resources are very different from the city. I think they're at 96 [full-time employees] and we're at 19 or 20.”
Deso said Corey Parent, the town's director of operations, is currently responsible for helping the Police Advisory Committee move its concerns forward.
Jessica Frost, the selectboard's vice chair, asked if the town is capable of holding six meetings per year per committee instead of Deso's proposed four. Limited meetings, she said, could hamper progress.
Selectboard member Erin Creley echoed her concerns.
“If you're asking volunteers to commit their time to meeting quarterly, they may not get the momentum — both from the police advisory perspective or from the belongingness committee — to feel like they're making an impact,” she said.
Town Manager Carrie Johsnon said the town is already dealing with a busy schedule. As the town continues construction of its new town hall, staff are now spending additional time each week on the project.
“It does take a decent amount of staff time to prepare for a meeting and right now, in the next four to six months, it's challenging for us in every department,” she said.
Another option, Deso said, is to get local residents more involved outside of the town’s official capacity. While the actual BEI committee would meet only four times a year, groups such as Neighbors for a Safer St. Albans could help lead the conversation.
Dr. Jennifer Williamson, a member of the group, said the Neighbors would be willing to do that, but such a model wouldn't answer her ongoing concerns with the town. She said the current Police Advisory Committee, which she chairs, has already been having difficulties pushing forward its priorities and getting the data needed.
“Part of my interest in starting a BEI committee is not only my frustration with the Police Advisory Committee and how little it can accomplish, but also because I feel like the town as a whole really needs some work,” she said. “And we don't just need letters after the fact when bad things happen. You need to be really proactive and get things done and tell the world we're not going to accept this kind of behavior.”
Creley said the town board could use the assistance from an outside group to push forward the work of a town-sanctioned committee.
“We're not abdicating our responsibility to be mindful of this as well. I think it's just having another group of folks that can help us be thoughtful as we're moving forward as a town,” Creley said.
Deso said another potential difficulty in getting the BEI committee started could be finding diverse people to serve with the group. The town already ran into that challenge when finding members of the Police Advisory Committee.
“I think we're all going to have to work very hard to make sure that we don't end up with another committee that looks like us,” he said.
The town's current Police Advisory Committee consists of five white men and two white women.
“I mean, my wife very well may want to be a member of the [BEI] committee. She's a first generation resident of America. She moved here at a young age and only spoke French,” Deso said. “That's a perspective that not a lot of people have.”
Williamson said she had already sent a list of potential members — a diverse group who expressed interest in serving in such a group — to the town.
The town's selectboard plans to continue the discussion on the BEI committee during its Nov. 15 meeting. At that time, town officials are expected to have looked at examples of similar town committees in Vermont to guide the discussion of its roles, responsibilities and documents.
