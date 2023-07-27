MONTPELIER — An $8.5 billion budget. New taxes. And new programs.
Not everyone agrees with the policies pushed by the Vermont General Assembly this past session, but there’s no doubt that state legislators have been busy as they’ve wrangled with historic investments this year.
But is it too much? It depends on who you ask.
As a final look-back at the last session, the Messenger asked Franklin County’s local legislators for their thoughts on what the General Assembly achieved in the last legislative session as well as what they’re preparing to tackle in the next one.
A total of 13 local legislators were contacted via email. Those four featured below responded to the Messenger’s request for comment.
Historic budgets
It’s hard to mention the previous legislative session without bringing Gov. Phil Scott’s administration into the picture. The Republican governor has served as a moderating force in state politics thanks to his veto powers, but this past year, the Democratic supermajority flexed its political clout to push forward landmark bills despite his efforts.
This year, such bills included H. 494, which sets the state’s upcoming budget at $8.5 billion for the next year, and H. 217, which creates a new funding pool – to the tune of $120 million – for the state’s childcare system.
Both bills expanded the state’s expenditures, and the childcare bill added a .42% tax on wages and self-employment income. Occupational license and motor vehicle fees also saw increases.
Meanwhile, Franklin County’s Republican legislators have echoed Scott’s warnings as spending increases, and if Democrats continue making it so, they say taxes will rise in congruence, leading to an even worse affordability crisis for taxpayers especially if a recession is in the near future.
“We saw the majority was not willing to come to the table and talk about a compromise with the governor,” Rep. Casey Toof (R-St. Albans) said.
Like Scott, Toof said the increase is a significant burden for Vermonters, especially during times of high inflation, and he categorized the governor’s alternative budget as more “responsible” due to its year-over-year increase of just 9%, instead of the 13% increase ultimately passed by the General Assembly.
Similar comments were echoed by Rep. Lisa Hango (R-Berkshire).
“I do appreciate that some of my/our colleagues on the other side of the aisle attempted to work with (Republicans) for a while and kept the lines of communication open, until they were told that it was time to choose sides,” Hango said. “That gave me hope mid-session that I was able to make a difference by being there; it kind of fell apart after the Town Meeting Day break when Democratic leadership started leaning on their membership to line up votes in preparation for the inevitable veto session.”
Sen. Randy Brock (R-Franklin County) also agreed with the governor.
“When you want childcare, you want paid family leave and you want increased money spent on roads and highways, you want, you want, you want, you want, but you have to match what you want with your capacity to pay for it,” Brock said. “And the question then becomes, well, who’s going to pay for it? Well, we can say, we’ll make taxes more progressive. They will tax the rich to pay for it. But we already do that.”
Unsurprisingly, the county’s lone Democratic legislator contested that argument.
Rep. Mike McCarthy (D-St. Albans City) said affordability may be the number one topic for many Republican voters, but any mention of affordability leaves out the larger context of what’s affecting Vermonters. Basically, the state’s budget doesn’t operate in a void, and the extra spending is going towards helping Vermont families.
McCarthy also said the governor just wasn’t going far enough with his own proposals in order to solve the issue.
“(Scott)’s just unwilling to ask people to make real changes that will have a big impact on these problems,” McCarthy said. “I’m on the side of let’s really do this, and it’ll pay for itself in dividends.”
Before the legislature acted on its budget bill, the governor’s version proposed setting aside $55 million to expand the state’s child care program. The Vermont legislature ended up doubling the spend.
When looking at the approved fee increases and a potential recession on the horizon, Republican legislators foresee major challenges facing state finances, which could lead to an ever-tightening of taxpayer wallets.
“When you couple revenues being flat or down, and spending up to 13% increase in base spending that’s in the budget … we’re dealing with a disaster,” Brock said. “It’s the classic ‘told-you-so.’”
On the other side of the political spectrum, McCarthy and fellow Democrats say the spend is necessary, and instead of hiding behind inflationary pressures, House Democratic leaders are taking a proactive approach to make Vermont’s economy more resilient for those affected most by ballooning costs.
“It’s not a zero-sum game. We can have a more equitable economy where people want to live, and we can fare better than neighboring states and have a better recession when that time comes,” McCarthy said.
Balancing the pot
The General Assembly’s latest budget may have ballooned past what was typical prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s the next round of budget talks that already has some legislators worried.
Major demographic change is just around the corner as Vermont’s largest age cohort – the Baby Boomers – leave the workforce and age into retirement, and the impacts on tax revenues will most likely be felt across the board.
In a January report released to legislators, the Joint Fiscal Office reported that over the next few decades, income taxes could decline, thereby stripping state revenues as the workforce shrinks. Sales tax collections could also decrease as older people stop spending money on goods and shift their checkbooks to cover more services, such as health care. Property tax revenues, too, could tighten as older people hunker down with less income.
As for solutions to the revenue shortage, there’s not many. Like budgets, you can only push or pull on one side of the equation to try to even out the upcoming age imbalance.
“Unless Vermonters ages 65 and older decide to leave Vermont in droves or younger working-age people flock to the state in great numbers, Vermont’s ratio of old to working-age people will continue to rise, placing a greater burden on workers to support both young and old,” the report reads.
In such a context, the political divide around budgets makes sense. Depending if a voter is younger or older, both groups are both going to have major – but much different – needs in the next decade, and voting patterns tend to put the two parties in slightly different camps.
Legislators from all parties, however, will need to find a balance of how state resources are used for each group.
“You have a cost benefit for almost everything you do in government,” Brock said “(A legislative action) may be better, but is the cost associated with making it better worth it? That is a judgment call that we have to make in the legislature every day.”
And they have plenty of people in their ears trying to get heard. McCarthy described the job as being a member of many different groups with different goals, and a legislator has to weigh how important each issue is to their constituencies. Between committees, caucuses and political parties, there’s often multiple competing priorities.
For Toof, who sits on the House Education Committee, for example, he said many of his future priorities revolve around fixes in education, and in the next session, he said he’s looking to find ways to introduce Vermont’s students to career technical education at an earlier age to help develop their skill sets for Vermont’s workforce.
He’s also looking at what education will look like over the next 20 years. The change in demographic trends will also mean that there will be less and less children in schools and state colleges, yet education costs still continue to inflate.
Meanwhile, McCarthy – who sits on the House Government Operations Committee – plans to examine government redundancies. In the course of normal business, state senators and representatives often approve working committees and study groups to pull in information and recommend solutions to the state’s problems. Many groups, however, do not get broken up after they do what’s needed, and McCarthy said there’s now a ten-page list of committees under the state’s umbrella.
He’s hoping he’ll be able to change the policy to allow the legislative study committees to sunset naturally if they stop becoming active.
On the Senate side, Brock said he also wants to take a look at government operations by doing a better job at examining how the state spends its dollars. The Joint Fiscal Office currently fulfills that role, but Brock said the office should be looking at whether current programs are doing what’s intended, which can inform policy decisions down the line.
He’s also interested in expanding his work on the Vermont Film & Media Task Force. Unlike other states, Vermont offers no incentives to film crews to come to the state, and they’ll often film outside of Vermont even when they’ve placed the film’s setting in the green mountains.
“We cannot match the financial incentives that some of the larger states offer to big films here,” Brock said. “But we can do things that are token, and we can do things quicker. We can do things in a more user-friendly way. We can do things in a more creative way, and perhaps a more intelligent way.”
How these competing priorities will shake out next session will largely depend on what kind of support they can find from their fellow legislators. Like the state, the General Assembly too is seeing its own sea change as more and more new people join its rolls.
Just last year, 47 of the 150 House members were new to the job. And their priorities are anybody’s guess.
