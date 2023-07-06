FRANKLIN COUNTY — Newly-elected Rep. Ashley Bartley (R-Fairfax) has been in and around Vermont's Franklin 1 District for her entire life. A fourth generation Vermonter, Bartley grew up nearby and never left.
“Once you have Vermont in your blood, it’s hard to leave,” Bartley said. “I come from a background of dairy farmers and just having that local upbringing has helped shape me into who I am.”
Following her election this past November, Bartley attended the 2023 Legislative Session for the first time earlier this year as a freshman legislator. When the session ended in June, she released a blog post detailing her experiences, good and bad.
Bartley praised the Joint Fiscal Office and the Office of Legislative Affairs for their professionalism in dealing with a record number of newly sworn-in legislators.
Yet she also criticized some of the processes of the session. One major criticism Bartley had was the handling of S.100, a housing bill that was brought up in the House Committee on General and Housing, which Bartley is a part of.
The committee was told by Speaker Jill Krowinski (D-Burlington) that it would not be able to discuss the zoning and Act 250 provisions of the law, and that these provisions fell entirely under the purview of the House Committee on Environment and Energy, Bartley said.
As reform of Act 250’s land use and development law was one of the major themes of Bartley’s campaign, she said she, along with the majority of the housing committee, were disappointed to not have a chance to discuss.
“The process is very broken right now. And I can’t pinpoint what has caused that, but I have many relationships with veteran legislators in the Senate and in the House, along with not just Republicans, but also Democrats, and they all say, this has never been done like this before,” Bartley told the Messenger.
Another major theme of this year’s legislative session was the ongoing child care crisis. As of 2022, every county in Vermont is affected by a lack of affordable child care, according to a report by Vermont-based child care campaign group Let’s Grow Kids.
In Franklin County alone, 74% of infants and 54% of toddlers who likely need care don’t have access to any regulated programs, the report states.
As a young mother, child care is a topic that Bartley is very passionate about. Before giving birth to her own daughter, Bartley and her husband were struggling to find a child care center that would be able to take her. The couple were on 10 different child care center waitlists at 12 weeks pregnant. Six months later, nothing had changed.
With both the child care crisis in Vermont and Bartley’s own experiences, she knew she had to put child care at the forefront of her campaign last year.
“It goes back to that old saying, ‘If you want something changed, you have to be willing to change it yourself,’” Bartley said. “I think my children have really just been the push that I needed to get where I am now.”
One bill that has been a source of debate in the Vermont child care realm is H.217, an early childhood education bill passed on June 20. Items in the bill include an increase in equitable access to pre-K education and financial stability for child care programs.
Bartley has voiced her concerns about the bill, particularly the bill’s 0.44% payroll tax on wage income starting in July 2024. Yet she thinks the bill is a start on the road towards a more collaborative effort between parents and child care centers.
“I think the bill is a good foundation, and I say that because it really works on bridging the gap between [child care] centers and homebase. What we really need to see is more homebase and the ability for more centers to open up,” Bartley said.
Despite setbacks at this year’s legislative session, Bartley is ready to continue working for and towards child care access in Vermont. She says the best way she can do that is by going out into the community and listening to Vermonters’ needs.
“It’s all about getting out into the community in both Fairfax and Georgia and meeting individuals. I say it now, even as an elected official, my job is to listen, and I think a lot of individuals feel like they haven’t been listened to,” Bartley said.
A graduate of political science and economics from the University of Vermont, Bartley previously managed local selectboard campaigns. When she decided to run for state representative in 2022, she ran her own grassroots campaign.
“I am just so grateful that both Fairfax and Vermont did choose me,” Bartley said. “It is my responsibility to make sure that I’m choosing them.”
