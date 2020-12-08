ST. ALBANS TOWN — In light of recent national and local conversations about equity and policing, St. Albans Town is redesigning its Police Advisory Committee.
At its meeting Dec. 7, the selectboard announced significant changes to the committee, which previously met sporadically and had no real power.
Now, the committee will meet monthly, with the purpose of providing civilian oversight and transparency to the police department.
“The Selectboard felt we needed to do more to increase civilian oversight and transparency in how our community is policed, so reorganizing the Police Advisory Committee and making that their primary objective will help us do just that,” selectboard chair Brendan Deso said in a statement.
Talk of making revisions to the Police Advisory first began in August, when Deso said he thought it important for people who don’t regularly have access to the police have an opportunity to provide feedback.
Here’s what you need to know.
All current members of the Police Advisory Committee will be removed, and the selectboard will begin seeking new applicants
who match the committee’s commitment to diversity.
The seven-member committee will include:
- Two town residents
- Town resident with law enforcement experience/extensive professional background in public safety
- Representative of area non-profit
- Representative of area non-profit specializing in addiction treatment
- One St. Albans Town business owner
- One representative of the St. Albans Town volunteer fire department
- Women, people of color, LGBTQIA individuals, people with disabilities, members of ethnic minorities, foreign-born residents are encouraged to apply.
While the committee will have no policy-making authority, the selectboard will act on the committee’s recommendations formally within 30 days.
Recommendations on how the police department can implement unbiased, evidence-based and community-minded policing services will be formed by the committee after reviewing the contract between the town and law enforcement agency, relevant data and listening to community voices.
Input from community members, including area residents, local non-profits, business owners and other property owners will be sought at least twice a year.
When the committee begins meeting in January 2021, it will have a full agenda.
During its first meeting, committee members will meet with the St. Albans Police Department to review data. It will spend its first few meetings researching where the town currently is in providing unbiased policing.
Next, the committee will meet with command staff from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, formalizing a partnership before the town’s contract with the FCSO takes effect July 1, 2021.
Other Vermont towns with similar police advisory committees include Milton, Barre and Hinesburg. The State Police Advisory Commission provides feedback and suggestions to the Vermont State Police department.
If you are interested in serving on the Police Advisory Committee, a Letter of Intent and resume can be sent to Executive Assistant Jennifer Gray at j.gray@stalbanstown.com.
