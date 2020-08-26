ST. ALBANS TOWN – St. Albans Town is exploring what many communities around the Green Mountain State have in recent months: a police advisory committee.
Town officials are still working out the details of a reorganized committee’s makeup, revisiting the question during a regular meeting last week, but current plans have a group assembled from community members and organizations representing those most affected by policing.
“The goal is to make sure every stakeholder in the community – from businesses to nonprofits – are present in the room and can provide feedback for the sheriff’s office, so he can provide the best form of community policing possible,” selectboard chair Brendan Deso said during an interview Wednesday.
To that end, the current proposal would see local residents potentially joined with host of organizations relevant to policing conversations, like those involved with addiction and recovery and the local restorative justice center, for regular, possibly data-driven conversations with police.
The idea, Deso said, would be to “provide an opportunity for people who regularly don’t have access to police at that level” a chance to provide feedback to the police departments serving St. Albans Town.
Officials originally pitched reorganizing the town’s policing committee in early June, shortly after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed after a Minneapolis police officer pressed their knee into Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes.
The timing, Deso said Wednesday, wasn’t a coincidence.
In a response that also invoked the recent shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers in Kenosha, Wis., Deso said part of a reorganized police advisory committee’s goals would be directed at looking for and addressing the policing disparities that could exist in St. Albans Town.
“We have a systemic issue in this country,” Deso said. “I support police officers – don’t get me wrong – but there are things going systemically in the wrong direction.”
“I have full blown confidence in [Franklin County Sheriff Roger Langevin] and I still have full confidence in the [St. Albans Police Department],” he continued, “but we’ve all got things we can do better.”
Since its formation in 2012, the town’s original police advisory committee has been relatively quiet, serving first in an advisory role for the SAPD after the city police began policing St. Albans Town and later as the municipal board tasked with reviewing a harbormaster proposal for St. Albans Bay.
When the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) bid on taking over policing services in St. Albans Town earlier this year, the sheriff’s department pitched its own version of a police advisory committee.
“We see the ways in which negative applications of force have caused distrust of police and a lack of pride for our communities,” FCSO said in their proposal. “We’ve seen this nationally and locally.”
In a subsequent joint statement following the town’s contracting with the St. Albans Town-based sheriff’s office, Deso confirmed the town was talking with Franklin County Sheriff Langevin to help foster the community-based advisory group.
“The town and Sheriff Langevin, along with his dedicated team, are eager to work together to implement pragmatic, common sense oriented and unbiased community policing practices,” the town’s selectboard chair said at the time.
Conversations regarding a police advisory committee are likewise taking place in neighboring St. Albans City, where city councilors met requests for a civilian oversight board for the St. Albans Police Department (SAPD) with a public committee with more of an advisory role.
Those conversations stemmed in part from the renewed Black Lives Matter movement and from a recent review of SAPD’s hiring practices following several high-profile incidents involving SAPD officers, including two that resulted in subsequently dismissed officers being charged with assault and a third involving multiple felony charges.
In St. Albans Town, discussion now center on how large the committee should be and how formally-outlined its charges should be.
Selectboard members have gone back and forth about whether to staff the committee with, five, seven or nine people, and Deso and the board’s vice chair Jessica Frost are still looking to reach out to other organizations that could be relevant to conversations around policing in St. Albans Town.
As of the selectboard’s last meeting, the list of possible organizations ranged from the local restorative justice center in St. Albans City and the Howard Center to the Burlington-based advocacy group Migrant Justice and the local Abenaki tribe.
During his interview with the Messenger Wednesday, Deso suggested members of the public interested in serving on the committee should reach out to either he or St. Albans’s town manager about participating.
The selectboard is expected to revisit the proposal when it reconvenes in early September.