ST. ALBANS TOWN – St. Albans Town’s selectboard returned to a proposal for creating a police advisory committee during their regular meeting Monday night.
While a formal committee remains a work in progress, members of the selectboard tentatively agreed on the makeup of a possible committee and on a rule likely guaranteeing a majority of the board be St. Albans Town residents.
The selectboard will likely have a policy proposal in hand at their next meeting on Nov. 2.
The issue:
Amid widespread protests nationally over police departments’ use of force and the local adoption of a new policing contract between St. Albans Town and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), town officials have entertained reforming their police committee.
A reformed committee was originally floated by the town selectboard’s chair Brendan Deso as a means of providing community feedback on policing issues in St. Albans Town, both for individual residents and social service organizations active in the St. Albans community.
The board would, according to Deso, more intentionally feature marginalized voices often left out of policing conversations.
While the selectboard has tentatively endorsed the effort, attempts to reform the town’s existing police committee have become a question of more particular details – namely who should be on it and what, exactly, the committee should be charged with.
Why reform St. Albans Town’s police committee?
The committee, formed years ago when the town first contracted with the St. Albans Police Department (SAPD), has remained relatively quiet since it was formed.
Most recently, the committee coalesced to discuss both a police boat and a harbormaster position for helping police and manage boating traffic in St. Albans Bay. Neither proposal found much support from the town’s selectboard.
However, in the wake of several high-profile policing incidents in St. Albans City as well as a wider reckoning with race-related policing issues following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers in May, the town has turned to revitalizing its police committee.
Deso, who proposed reforming the advisory committee in June, has stressed in the past that plans to reform the committee was not directly related to recent incidents involving SAPD officers nor spurred by concerns with FCSO.
“I have full blown confidence in [Franklin County Sheriff Roger Langevin] and I still have full confidence in the [St. Albans Police Department],” he told the Messenger in August, “but we’ve all got things we can do better.”
As sheriff, Langevin has likewise appeared supportive of a board, explicitly mentioning a place for a public advisory group in a successful bid for a policing contract with St. Albans Town earlier this year.
Where is the town currently on reforming its police board?
During Monday night’s regular meeting, St. Albans Town’s selectboard ironed out a few details informing an ideal police advisory board Deso said he hoped to have outlined for the board when they reconvene in November.
The board wrestled briefly with how structured the selectboard’s asks of a police advisory committee should be, essentially wondering whether the committee’s charges should come from the selectboard or come from the community itself.
“I personally want the more structured group, because we get better metrics out of it and we can judge the performance better,” Deso said, “but I think there might be a better value in lifting up marginalized voices with a looser structure.”
The board’s vice chair Jessica Frost, who has likewise pressed for a reformed town policing board, and selectperson Erin Creley, meanwhile, argued the committee should be the body making those decisions once it’s created by the town’s selectboard.
“That’s what I’d be in favor of,” Creley said, “whether we went with a one-pager or a four-pager, to have that committee review the policy and come back to us with a recommendation for how the committee would be structured going forward.”
Creley also said she felt the organizations suggested as possible members of a reformed police advisory committee – ranging from addiction service providers to mental health providers – should be able to better identify some of the St. Albans communities potentially overlooked in past policing conversations.
“They’re intersecting with a lot of different communities,” Creley said. “They’re going to know who’s missing. They’re going to know who needs a place at the table.”
Four organizations were mentioned Monday as having some potential representation – Phoenix House, an addiction treatment provider; Northwestern Counseling & Support Services; the local restorative justice center; and Migrant justice, an organization advocating for the migrant farmworker community.
Those organizations would likely be joined by another three individual residents from St. Albans Town, including, ideally, one resident with a background in policing, according to what the selectboard appeared to agree with during Monday’s meeting.
Those members would likely be appointed by the board, Deso said Monday, and could be expanded by the selectboard should the town’s police advisory board appear to need it.
Regularly meeting with a reformed police committee, a quorum of which would likely have to be residents from St. Albans Town, would be St. Albans’s town manager Carrie Johnson and a representative from FCSO’s staff.
With that information in mind, Deso said he hoped to have a policy draft ready for the board’s next regular meeting.
“We’ve got to get the thing up and running,” Deso said. “I’m already a month and a half behind.”
“I think it’s important to get it up and running,” Frost agreed.
