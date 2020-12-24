GEORGIA — According to the chair of Georgia’s selectboard, current plans are to break ground on a voter-approved garage this coming April or May.
According to the selectboard’s Scott St. Onge, the town’s highway garage committee continues to meet on a weekly basis.
The garage plan has already come before the town’s planning commission for site approval and the town is already circulating a request for qualifications from contractors to build the garage.
The new garage has also taken on a slightly new look, with certain features “bumped out,” to quote St. Onge, to give the garage a more aesthetically pleasing look from nearby thoroughfares.
“If everything goes right,” St. Onge said, “we’re hoping to be ‘shovel in the ground’ this April.”
A spring start date, according to St. Onge, puts the completion of the garage sometime near the end of 2021, ideally giving enough time for Georgia’s highway department to relocate to its new home ahead of the winter’s heaviest snowfalls.
In November, Georgia voters narrowly approved bonding for up to $3 million to build a wholly new municipal garage and retrofit the town’s former garage for use as cold storage.
Georgia officials made the case the town’s existing garage had long outlived its original lifespan and was too small to comfortably house the larger highway department needed to cover Georgia’s growing community.
Georgia is among only a handful of Vermont towns with a growing population, bucking a statewide population decline some, including Vermont’s current governor, have declared a “demographic crisis.”
According to St. Onge, that population growth comes with its own set of challenges for Georgia, ranging from greater wear on Georgia’s existing roads to the demands that follow residential booms — wider streets, sidewalks, traffic controls.
“It’s nice to see the residential growth… but the town has to keep up with that growth,” St. Onge said.
The old abode
When Georgia officials floated the bond before voters earlier this year, plans were in place to convert the town’s former garage into cold storage for Georgia’s highway department.
The garage was previously cited in an engineering report for a number of maintenance issues touching on everything from the building’s ventilation and wiring to structural issues that made it a challenge to open its emergency exits.
The structure was also far too small for the highway department’s current equipment, a statement easily supported by the chips and dings in the garage bay doors’ frames where department vehicles struggled to squeeze into the garage.
As the town moves forward on the garage project, St. Onge said officials hoped to explore other possible uses for the former garage, including a new community meeting space similar to what’s offered at the nearby fire department.
Those conversations were ongoing among the members of Georgia’s garage committee, St. Onge said, and would be entirely dependent on what kind of funding was left over after the new garage’s construction this coming year.
Another vote?
While the town’s garage project moves ahead, St. Onge said there was one more question regarding the garage the town hoped to bring before voters.
On Jan. 26, voters in the Town of Georgia will be asked to “readopt, reaffirm and confirm” steps taken by Georgia’s municipal officials following the town’s November vote in favor of the garage.
According to the town’s notice, the vote stems from Georgia’s apparent failure to publish a warning regarding the bond vote within a local newspaper on the same day every week for the three weeks prior to the election, a requirement explicitly called for by Vermont’s municipal debt laws.
A copy of that notice can be found online at https://bit.ly/37KPTJu.
St. Onge, during his interview with the Messenger, described the vote as a “validation vote” after COVID-19 made messaging for November’s election a challenge.
“It was a tough year, but we tried,” St. Onge said. “I don’t know what more we could’ve done.”
Town officials had insisted on the date, however, due to the guaranteed turnout overlapping the bond vote with a high-profile presidential election brought. More than 2,200 voters would vote for the garage bond in November.
St. Onge said the town planned to continue updating members of the public on the town garage’s progress through the town’s website and during the selectboard’s regular meetings.
