GEORGIA – Voters in the Town of Georgia narrowly approved a new highway garage on Tuesday, according to unofficial results available as of press time.
According to early results, Georgia voters approved the bond needed to fund a new garage by 112 votes.
Plans to replace Georgia’s town garage came after a community-wide building study found the garage had numerous structural and safety concerns stemming from its age and limited space.
While Georgia officials have allocated some money to maintaining and improving the decades-old garage, officials say a new garage would be better suited for accommodating the larger public works department needed to serve Georgia’s growing population.
Despite those improvements, the current garage still faces some safety and structural issues as well.
At $3 million with the expectation the bond be financed over 20 years, the average Georgia homeowner can expect to see at most an additional $30 for every $100,000 in assessed value on their annual tax bill over the course of the bond’s two-decade lifespan.
Under the town’s proposal for a new garage, Georgia’s former garage would be further restored and transitioned to cold storage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.