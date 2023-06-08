HIGHGATE — If Highgate residents want to update their village center, they’re going to have to speak up.
A public floor vote is planned for July 20 to confirm the purchase of land where a new wastewater system serving village core development is expected to be installed.
The Highgate selectboard encouraged people to come out for the event during its regular meeting held June 1, as the vote is a necessary piece of the town’s larger village project.
“We need to have a wastewater system,” HIghgate Selectboard Chair Sharon Bousquet said. “That means basically a giant leach field. It does not need a treatment plant. It’s nothing fancy, just a big leach field, and the main purpose is to help the development of that piece of property.”
If voters agree, the town would use a $200,000 state clean water grant coupled with $100,000 of its federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars to pay for the 18.5 acre property.
The town would then use a subsequent $2 million CWSRF grant to pay for the development of the wastewater system.
Part of the Village Core
If voters agree with the purchase, the village core project would clear a large hurdle that often restricts development in Vermont – wastewater access – and project organizers can focus on pulling together what’s needed for the rest of the build.
What exactly will comprise the village core development, however, is still under discussion as the town has been moving through a community engagement process to define exactly what residents would like to see built in the middle of Highgate.
A charette held this past month helped clarify some of that discussion, but the general idea is to create a downtown community space anchored by an updated library and small commercial building. The probability of a senior housing development is also being discussed.
But before that can happen, the area will need a wastewater system nearby to serve it.
To be located on Lamkin Street, the proposed site was found to have favorable soils and topography for the leach field project, as well as room for potential expansion. No visual, audio or olfactory disruptions to the neighborhood is expected.
As for the process, the wastewater system will undergo its final design after the land is acquired.
Floor voting
To participate in the vote for the wastewater land purchase, residents will need to plan to be at Highgate Sports Arena at 6 p.m. July 20 as legally required for public questions.
At that time, a brief information session will be held to explain the project before a floor vote decides the outcome.
While other towns have allowed voting by Australian ballot, Highgate tabled the discussion to institute such a system this past Town Meeting Day. Legally, that means the town is still required to decide all public questions by a floor vote.
The board did briefly discuss moving the time of the vote Monday as a way to encourage more attendance, but they stayed with the initial meeting start time of 6 p.m. as the actual vote will most likely take place after a community discussion, allowing any stragglers after the 6 p.m. start time to participate in the vote.
For those looking for more information on the project, residents will get another chance before the vote to learn more about the village core and the proposed wastewater system at the selectboard’s June 15 meeting, when a public info session will be held.
A larger planning process charette – to hear input about the larger village core project – is also scheduled for Sept. 16 at the community room at the Highgate Town Office Complex.
“So please, ask questions. Stop a selectboard member. Visit them. Say, ‘hey, what’s this about?’” Bousquet said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.