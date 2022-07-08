HIGHGATE — Four months after a collaborative visioning process began, Highgate has a rough blueprint for future growth.
Last week, the Vermont Council on Rural Development issued a completed plan for the town based on the discussion and brainstorming that occurred during three community forums this spring.
The plan, titled “Highgate: Reaching New Heights,” was published by the VCRD and the Town of Highgate on July 1.
“The report is a good compilation of assets and ideas from a large number of residents,” said Hannah Carpino, community and policy manager for the VCRD.
Included in the report are three task forces or priorities that were decided upon by those in attendance at the forums:
Advance career training, workforce development and agricultural career pathways
Expand community events and boost volunteerism and engagement
Expand the Highgate Library and Community Center
Each of the task forces has its own set of ideas and action items, according to the report. Community members are encouraged to sign up to join a task force by contacting Rebecca Manning, Highgate Reaching New Heights Community Visit chair, at rebecca.howrigan@gmail.com.
Task force goals
The “Advance career training” task force will work to develop a strategy to better connect youth with local businesses for training, mentoring and job opportunities.
“In particular, the group could focus on celebrating and cultivating the long tradition of agriculture in Highgate, and encourage and foster the next generation of dairy, beef, and diversified veggie farms and value-added producers in the community,” the report states.
The group tasked with expanding community events might plan an annual series of events to unify and connect the community and offer entertainment and fun for all. It might also work to build and implement a campaign to enlist more community volunteers and help to foster a culture of volunteerism and civic engagement in Highgate.
The task force focused on expanding the Highgate Library and Community Center will build a plan for a new, expanded building that could include a plan for some kind of community gathering space.
The current Highgate Public Library is a small building next to a gas station across the street from Desourcie’s Market and is eyeing much more expansive real estate on the fields next to the Highgate Elementary School.
This task force could work in support of the library staff and trustees to engage community support, identify and access funding sources, and help to move forward an expansion initiative.
In Highgate’s hands
With the forums completed and the plan published, the execution of “Highgate: Reaching new Heights” is now in the community’s hands. What and how much gets completed will be up to residents stepping up and pitching in.
“We hope [the report] will be a useful tool to the task forces as they continue their work, and can serve as a rallying point for other initiatives to drive community and economic developments over time,” Carpino said.
In the last 20 years, the VCRD has led community facilitation processes in more than 80 Vermont towns and villages.
At the forums in Highgate, farmers, teachers, parents, students and business owners came together to discuss what the town needs in order to meet the demands of expected upcoming growth.
The expansion of the Franklin County State Airport, slated for 2024, is expected to bring 1,200 jobs to the area, according to an informational flier. The extension of water and sewer systems from Missisquoi Valley Union Middle and High School in Swanton to Highgate could bring development opportunities.
“I think for the future growth of the town it will be a blessing,” Bousquet told the Messenger in September. “It helps us stabilize our tax base, income and opportunities for our children to be able to continue to live in Franklin County.”
