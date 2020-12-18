MONTPELIER — Unemployment in Vermont has decreased from 3.2% to 3.1% for the month of November, with the northwestern end of the state seeing slight unemployment increases, according to the latest state jobs report.
Franklin County’s communities are split between the Highgate and Burlington-South Burlington labor market areas (LMA). For the month of November, the Highgate LMA saw an increase from 2.4% to 3% seasonally-adjusted unemployment, while the Burlington-South Burlington LMA increased from 2.2% to 2.5%.
For Franklin County, the non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose from 2.3% to 2.8% in November, according to Vermont Department of Labor data. This rate doesn’t separate unemployment due to seasonal jobs from the overall picture.
The number of unemployed individuals only captures about a third of the population displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington.
In order to meet the definition of being unemployed, one must be actively looking for a job, and be willing to accept work if offered, according to Vermont Economic and Labor Market Information Chief Mathew Barewicz. Because Vermont suspended its work search requirement for unemployment benefit eligibility when the pandemic reared its head, there are more people receiving benefits than are technically unemployed “for the first time in modern economic history,” Barewicz said.
“It is important to note that many of these federal benefit programs are slated to expire at the end of this month, and while it looks as though a new relief package is nearing approval, claimants should prepare themselves for this possible benefits cliff,” Harrington said. “If you are able to work, now is the time to begin actively looking for employment.”
Harrington said the official total of unemployed in Vermont is about 10,000, although the total is actually 30,000 when taking into account the decrease in working Vermonters from last November due to the pandemic.
The state’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate compares favorably with the national rate, which stands at 6.7% unemployment, a decrease of .2% from October.
Administrative and waste services, private educational services and local government saw the biggest job increases, growing by 5.6%, 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively. The largest downturns were in accommodation and food services (-4.3%), construction (-3.5%) and federal government jobs (-2.7%).
