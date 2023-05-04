MONTPELIER — To seek accountability for Franklin County’s top law enforcement officials, the Vermont General Assembly is launching its own special investigation into Sheriff John Grismore and State’s Attorney John Lavoie.
An upcoming bill is set to establish a special committee to look into allegations against the two Franklin County officials.
State Rep. Mike McCarthy (D-St. Albans City) said the move is the result of months of deliberation by the legislature to determine what could be done to better regulate Vermont’s sheriffs and other county officials.
After running into statutory roadblocks, the singular recourse, he said, is for the general assembly to follow the guidelines set by the Vermont state constitution, which gives the legislature impeachment powers over county offices.
“The charge against Grismore, coupled with financial investigations into his office and the complaints we’re hearing from municipal officials with contracts, led me to advocate for taking action,” McCarthy said.
Grismore is currently being charged with a criminal misdemeanor following an incident where he allegedly assaulted a man in custody. The case is still pending.
Questions of improper use of funds in his office have also been raised by state auditor Doug Hoffer.
As for Lavoie, news broke just this week that the department of state’s attorneys had asked him to resign on two occasions after an independent investigation confirmed allegations of his misconduct against office staff.
According to John Campbell, the executive director for the Department of State’s Attorneys & Sheriffs, the investigation into Lavoie’s office unearthed “repeated discriminatory comments and actions” that created a hostile environment for staff, which is mostly women.
Lavoie has called the characterization a “false narrative.”
“I am the same guy that I have been all that time, and I guess I have to apologize for now suddenly being out of step with the times,” he told the press on Tuesday.
Special committee
To kick start potential impeachment proceedings, the special investigative House committee will consist of seven representatives from across the state.
McCarthy said the new bipartisan committee would hear evidence and have additional subpoena powers to pull in testimony and information on both cases.
The body, however, would not pursue any criminal investigation, as defined by the courts. Since impeachment proceedings are a political process, McCarthy said the state is more concerned with holding local county officials responsible for any potential actions related to maladministration.
“Franklin County deserves law enforcement leaders who perform their obligations with the highest professional and ethical standards. It is critical that we have accountability and transparency in our democracy,” McCarthy said.
The group would also meet outside of the assembly’s general session to pursue the investigation this summer and fall. Depending on the group's findings, the process could lead to calling a special session to pursue actual impeachment deliberations within the wider legislature, but that’s historically been a high bar for the state to reach.
Impeaching a county official requires a two thirds vote by the House to push forward articles of impeachment to the state Senate. The smaller legislative body would then need to approve a subsequent conviction with its own two thirds vote after hearing the evidence presented.
The last impeachment proceedings of a county official were undertaken in 1976, which failed.
McCarthy said information gathered by the body will also help show the public the potential evidence for possible impeachment proceedings. While there may be some testimony held back to protect staff members, the deliberations of the special committee will make it more transparent to Franklin County residents if there’s been a larger pattern of misbehavior by the two county officials.
“I would like nothing more to come to the conclusion that we really misunderstood the behavior of both of these individuals,” McCarthy said. “I have no interest in rushing towards an impeachment.”
Grismore and Lavoie
Both county officials have largely denied the allegations made against their offices.
Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore has repeatedly said publicly that his actions were within his responsibilities as a law enforcement officer, and he had reacted with force to protect a fellow deputy from an intoxicated man in custody.
He has since been charged with simple assault, and he’s fighting the case in Grand Isle court after Grand Isle State’s Attorney Douglas DiSabato filed the case.
The allegations against Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie, however, have been more nebulous.
News broke just this week that Lavoie is under investigation following multiple complaints that he used offensive language when referring to his employees. The state substantiated many of those claims in a report, but Lavoie has argued that such misconduct and offensive language doesn’t meet the bar required for his resignation, especially as he’s worked as an attorney for over 35 years.
Both men have also refused to resign from their positions following the allegations, and they’ve highlighted that there are potential ulterior political motives behind the attempts to remove them from office.
In Grismore’s case, he said those attempts had been made prior to him assuming office. The video release of the incident prompted a write-in candidate, Mark Lauer, to run against him, but Grismore still ended up handily winning the office after receiving the support of voters.
In Lavoie’s case, the allegations came after he assumed office, meaning voters didn’t know about his actions until after he won his seat as Franklin County State’s Attorney.
How the state’s new investigatory committee will handle the difference is still unknown, although House leadership said the investigation should help determine the facts of both cases before any movement is made.
“So I made the call to include both,” House Speaker Jill Krowinski (D-Burlington) said. “It’s up to the committee in the investigation whether they move it towards the next step and I wanted to make sure that we created this space for that to happen.”
Grismore ran as a Republican (although he also won the Democratic nomination). Lavoie is a Democrat.
Political fallout
While the investigatory committee will focus on Franklin County’s two officials, there are also designs to change the oversight system of the four elected county level positions, which are defined by Vermont’s constitution.
The process to do so, however, will most likely take five years before completed, and in theory, both Lavoie and Grismore could wrap up their full terms with no consequences, even if the allegations against them are proven true.
McCarthy said such a system doesn’t effectively hold such office holders accountable for their actions.
“We don’t want to turn a blind eye to gross misconduct,” he said. “Vermonters expect accountability.”
Politically, however, the move could backfire. McCarthy is the singular Democrat in Franklin County’s legislative delegation, and the General Assembly’s movements to dismiss two Franklin County officials could cause a strong public reaction, especially from conservative voters already worried about overreach by the state.
After allegations against both officials were made public, for example, both men received statements of support both publicly and privately.
Despite those political concerns, McCarthy said he’s heard from enough residents calling for removal to move forward with the investigatory committee, and he’s asking the public to at least give the state space to invite more transparency into the administration of the two offices.
“We’re talking about patterns of behavior that are, at least, very concerning,” he said.
Franklin County’s Republican representatives were also in attendance at the press conference announcing the new investigatory body.
State Rep. Matt Walker (R-Swanton) said he had some concern that the state’s committee could lump the two officials together, without effectively considering how voters reacted to Grismore’s actions.
When asked if he was interested in serving on the committee, his answer was much more succinct.
“No.”
Members of the new committee have yet to be announced, but McCarthy said they’d most likely consist of members of the House Committee on Government Operations, where he serves as chair, and the House Committee on Judiciary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.