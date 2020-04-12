ST. ALBANS – Families in St. Albans had a chance to wave hello to the big bunny themself on Easter morning as the Easter Bunny toured the community with the St. Albans Police Department (SAPD).
Sitting in the front seat of an SAPD cruiser, the Easter Bunny met families across both St. Albans City and St. Albans Town, waving from a distance as police sirens chirped and officers called “happy Easter!” to announce the bunny’s arrival.
With stops expected up and down Route 7 and as far as Hathaway Point to try “and hit as many streets as possible,” the police only asked that residents stayed inside or in their yards to wave.
The Easter Bunny’s ride through St. Albans, starting early with an 8 a.m. ride up and down Route 7, lasted into the early afternoon.
It was the second time the SAPD had a chance to tour with the Easter Bunny this weekend.
On Saturday morning, an SAPD cruiser accompanied the Highgate Volunteer Fire Department as the fire department brought the Easter Bunny through much of Highgate.