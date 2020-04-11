HIGHGATE – On Saturday morning, kids in Highgate were given a chance to say hello to the world’s most famous rabbit thanks in part to a little help from the local volunteer fire department.
With a sign reading “Highgate strong” and reminding everyone “we’re all in this together,” the Highgate Volunteer Fire Department (HVFD)’s Engine 2 set out Saturday morning for a tour of Highgate with none other than the Easter Bunny herself.
Starting out at 9:30 in the morning and later joined by a cruiser from the St. Albans Police Department, the engine and its special guest swung through most of Highgate, stopping to visit and wave at children who waved back from driveways, porches and from behind windows.
In one stop, just outside of the Highgate Village Market in Highgate Center, the Easter Bunny hopped out to visit with a pair of families and present a flower that, according to previous Facebook posts, was one of many donated to the fire department by Swanton’s Flowers By Debbie.
By the end of the afternoon, the Easter Bunny’s tour had made stops in Highgate Springs, Highgate Center and Highgate Falls.