Friday, Oct. 30
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we're closing out the month with the story of a Highgate family in which eight women have been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Sisters Diane Davis and Rita Lamarche shared the story of their breast cancer experiences, what it's like to have so many women in their family struggle with the same illness and advice for women at high risk for breast cancer.
Diane's daughter, Tina, is the most recent member of the family to be diagnosed. Because of changes in treatment, she has been able to avoid the chemotherapy her mother and two aunts had.
COVID-19 cases are rising again in Vermont.
The state had 140 new cases last week, a number not seen since April. State officials expect to see more cases, saying the three outbreaks being seen around the state involve more community transmission than other recent outbreaks, which were confined to relatively small groups of people.
However, the state remains within the "guardrails" the administration established as a guide to determine when Vermont might need to reserve some of the steps taken to open the state.
In other COVID-related news, the University of Vermont announced it will be taking part in a trial of AstraZeneca's potential COVID vaccine. Two-hundred fifty Vermonters will be enrolled in the trial.
Highgate's Choiniere family has added something new to their farm -- cross country running.
Guy and Beth Choiniere, together with their son Matthieu, added the 5K course to their organic dairy. The path winds through a sugar woods and fields, providing beautiful views for runners, Nordic skiers and bikers.
On Monday, the family hosted its first cross country meet between Missisquoi Valley Union and Richford.
Runners described the course as "fun."
Saturday is Halloween and some spooky fun will be happening around the community.
Swanton will host trick or treating in the village green from 5-6:30 p.m. Masks are required.
From 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., the King's Daughter's Home at 10 Rugg Street in St. Albans is offering socially distanced trick or treating. Gift bags will be left on the porch for trick or treaters, who are encouraged to ring the doorbell so the ladies can see their costumes from a safe distance.
The Northside Baptist Church, 1321 Fairfax Road in St. Albans, will host a drive through Trunk or Treat from 4-6 p.m. Visitors will remain in their cars and drive around to trick or treat. Social distancing measures, masks and other other measures will be in place.
Want to share your Halloween photos? Email them to news@samessenger.com.
