MONTPELIER – Vermont officials are forecasting weekly caseloads of COVID-19 to rise amid several unrelated outbreaks and a surge in cases nationally.
At 140 new cases, last week saw one of the highest caseloads reported since the pandemic’s initial springtime surge began subsiding in April.
The spike in weekly reported cases, amid news of several ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19, has led state officials to forecast a rise in the average number of cases reported every day during the coming weeks.
Despite those forecasts, however, state officials said during a news conference Tuesday that Vermont’s reopening metrics – a set of measurements gauging COVID-19’s spread in Vermont and the state’s hospital capacity – continued to “trend favorably.”
Here are a few trends to keep an eye on moving forward.
Vermont’s weekly number of cases just hit a level they haven’t seen since spring.
With 140 cases of COVID-19 reported this last week, Vermont’s weekly number of positive tests for COVID-19 have hit their highest point since the first weeks of the pandemic.
Those higher numbers come amid a spike in cases connected to a Central Vermont ice skating rink, an outbreak linked to a wedding at the Boyden Farm in Cambridge and a growing number of cases reported at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester.
As of Tuesday, the number of cases tied to the Central Vermont Memorial Civic Center’s hockey and broomball leagues had grown to 57 and, as of Wednesday, more than 37 active cases had been reported at Saint Michael’s College.
As a result, modeling presented by state officials Tuesday showed seven-day averages in the number of cases of COVID-19 reported in Vermont could climb past 60. For comparison, that metric is barely above 20 as of the state’s latest modeling update.
“This is really a wake-up call for us all,” Vermont’s health commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine, said during Tuesday’s news conference, “and remember this isn’t all data – these are real people.”
Officials said the outbreak in Central Vermont in particular pointed toward a more generalized community spread, contrasting with earlier outbreaks that were largely contained to “relatively small and well-defined” communities.
“What we’ve been experiencing lately are more different outbreaks, among relatively unrelated groups of individuals, spreading from the original cases to their contacts and contacts of those contacts, crossing situations and geographic regions of the state,” Levine said.
Vermont’s “restart” metrics, gauging COVID-19’s spread in Vermont and the health care system’s capacity for handling an outbreak, still seem to be trending favorably.
According to Vermont’s financial regulation department, which has managed the state’s modeling for COVID-19 since the pandemic’s beginning, COVID-19’s spread remained within the state’s preset “guardrails” informing the state’s reopening plans.
Those metrics are as follows:
- Syndromic surveillance, or the percentage of visits to Vermont’s hospitals and urgent care centers for COVID-19-related symptoms, continued to hover around 1 percent – well below the state’s 4 percent guardrail.
- Viral growth, gauged by three- and seven-day rolling averages for the percentage of new cases compared to existing cases, continues to rise but remains just above 1 percent.
- “We’re not seeing the kind of sustained growth rate that would give us concern,” Pieciak said, “but it is different now than it’s been at pretty much any other point during the pandemic… so it’s something we’re keeping a close eye on.”
- The percentage of new positive tests has continued to rise in recent weeks as the number of cases overall continue to rise, but at less than 2 percent, Vermont’s positivity rate remains well below the state’s 5 percent guardrail.
- The percentage of available hospital and critical care beds
Vermont appears to continue to be trending better than much of the wider U.S.
As cases continue to surge nationally, Vermont appears to be faring better, with a lower positivity rate, lower hospitalization rate for COVID-19 and no additional deaths connected to COVID-19 in Vermont since the end of July.
More regionally, when focused on schools in particular, Vermont appeared to be faring better than its other Northern New England states of Maine and New Hampshire, with both a fewer number of cases reported in a fewer number of public schools and a fewer number of cases connected to colleges.
When compared to Maine and New Hampshire, schools’ reopening told “a very different story” in Vermont, Pieciak said.
Regionally, more counties drifted into the red, meaning the number of cases of COVID-19 per 400,000 residents exceeded Vermont’s guardrail for quarantine-less travel.
According to Pieciak, the number of people now allowed to travel to Vermont without a 14-day quarantine was the lowest it has been since the state first established quarantine rules for out-of-state travel earlier this year.
Two neighboring counties in Northern New York and now all of Massachusetts and New Hampshire saw a large enough spread of COVID-19 to require a quarantine upon arrival to Vermont.
Regionally, the Northeastern U.S. saw a 21 percent surge in cases the week before, according to Pieciak.
State officials stressed their projections were not absolute.While cases were projected to rise in the Green Mountain State, officials said good public health practices – like limiting travel and in-person gatherings, social distancing and wearing masks – could help reign in COVID-19’s forecast spread as they had before.
“Just as quickly as that trajectory went up, we can get it to go down again based on our own individual actions we’ve taken over the last few weeks,” Pieciak said.
