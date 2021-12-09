ST. ALBANS — Before moving to St. Albans, Ed and Sally Groff did their research. Ed was turning 80, and they wanted something that suited their retirement needs. They eyed St. Albans for its nearby amenities – plenty of restaurants and some space for a garden in the backyard.
They eventually landed in St. Albans Town at Franklin Park West to be a part of its close-knit and supportive senior community.
A year after making the move, the Groffs aren’t so sure they made the best decision.
“We certainly would have second-guessed it if we’d known that this is what was going to happen,” Ed Groff told the Messenger. “This is not pleasant at all.”
Since moving, the couple and their neighbors have found themselves paying a bill they weren’t expecting – the city’s affiliation fee – and when they raised their voices against it, they discovered a longstanding dispute between the two municipalities that govern St. Albans based on sewer/water rates, taxation and representation.
They’re thinking about hiring a lawyer to get them out of their position.
“I guess our frustration is that we really want the town and the city to work together and grow up, put their big boy pants on and get it settled,” Ed Groff said.
Those in the middle
Depending on who you ask, the City of St. Albans affiliation fee is either governmental overreach or a payment of services rendered.
Instituted by the City of St. Albans in November 2015, the law requires those pursuing new expansions or builds outside of city limits sign a contract in order to receive city sewer and water services, which the Town of St. Albans does not provide.
As part of that contract, home and business owners must pay an annual bill based on the valuation of their property, and any dollars raised by the program – which currently equates to about $100,000 annually – are shuffled into the city’s general fund
Prior to 2015, town residents just paid higher water/sewer rates than city residents.
Since the new fee only applies to builds post 2015, however, the number of property owners the fee actually affects is relatively limited, at 23. The Groffs, who paid $756 in 2021, are one such household.
St. Albans Glass is another. Owner Greg Swan told the Messenger he largely agrees with the Groff’s position on the affiliation fee. He paid just under $3,000 in the last fiscal year to fulfill his contract with the city, and he said that it makes it harder for him to do business in St. Albans. He’s second-guessed expansions of his business as a result.
“I don’t fight as much as other folks,” he said. “But I support them, and I’m right there with them.”
Angela Benoit and Hilary Robitaille, business owners at Revive Salon were also surprised by the fee. Benoit said when the two business owners initially set up shop near Interstate 89’s Exit 19, they probably signed the contract without putting too much thought into it while trying to balance the burdens of being entrepreneurs.
Other companies on the list see the fee as just another cost of doing business. The largest player on the list – Ben & Jerry’s – pays close to $50,000 a year to the city.
“... Overall, [Ben&Jerry’s] is proud to be a St Albans resident and feel that businesses need to be prepared to pay their fair share,” supply chain lead Georgia Szewczak said in an emailed statement to the Messenger.
At the same time, multiple fee payers declined to comment out of concern of offending either municipality. Dan Bokan, for example, owner of Bokan Motors, called it “playing Switzerland.”
As for the crux of each side’s arguments, the back-and-forth points made by each entity are often long, complex and require at least some historical context. Relative newcomers like the Groffs, however, would rather see the fee go away and the two municipalities find common ground.
“Everybody is throwing us in the middle of this mess, and it’s really not our position to be in the middle of it,” Ed Groff said.
They could be pursuing a legal challenge against the city as a result, but first, they’re hoping the issue will be resolved by the Vermont General Assembly.
Taxes and fees
State Rep. Lynn Dickinson has been trying to resolve the city’s supposed overreach via legislation for years, and she has a bill sitting in a committee to get it done.
Her argument is that the fee is clearly a tax — a position held by both the Groffs and town officials — because the funds raised by the program are based off of property valuations, not water/sewer usage rates.
To resolve this “taxation without representation,” her bill would ensure that the institution of any funds collected outside of a municipality based on property valuation must be approved by voters.
“32 cents [per $100 property valuation] looks like a property tax. It smells like a property tax. It’s a tax,” Dickinson told the Messenger.
The bill hasn’t made much headway in the House’s committee on government operations. The Groffs point to the committee seat held by State Rep. Michael McCarthy, D-Franklin 3-1, who is also a city alderman, as the reason why it’s been stalled.
Either way, the couple is waiting to see what happens in the state legislature before making their final decision on whether they would like to challenge the affiliation fee in court, as it would take years and thousands of dollars of their own funds to push forward.
Meanwhile, City Manager Dominic Cloud argued that the fee can’t be defined as a tax because it’s legally impossible to tax someone outside municipal limits. Instead, the city acts as a corporation outside of its boundaries.
On the other hand, Town Selectboard Chair Brendan Deso defines the fee as a tax because it’s based on property valuation, therefore it must be illegal.
“The city is imposing a fee that’s based on assessed value, charged annually and in perpetuity, and is deposited into its General Fund. That by definition is a property tax,” Deso said in a statement to the Messenger. “One would think that if the city actually thought it had the legal authority to impose this fee/tax itself, this idea wouldn’t continue to resurface every time someone questions this practice. “
The back and forth
Cloud said town and elected officials have their basic assumptions wrong about the fee, and plenty of private services, such as insurance, use property evaluations to establish payment rates. As a result, he defines the affiliation fee as closer to paying for membership rights to be able to use water and sewer services outside of city limits and access the lower water/sewer rates paid by city residents.
He also contends that the affiliation fee is actually a benefit for town officials, who he said aren’t able to convince residents to carry the tax burden of paying for water and sewer services.
“The selectboard has always operated on the assumption that [a bond for water/sewer] would be voted down in the town. They’ve always said ‘well, not everybody in the town will get the service,’ so they won’t pass a bond,” Cloud said. “Well, they never asked. And part of the job of public officials is to sell a bond and persuade them. That’s what we’ve been doing for 15 years.”
Those in the town pay lower property taxes than those who live within the city, and the additional annual affiliation fee creates a situation where town residents are able to access municipal water services and enjoy urban amenities without needing the town to carry the administrative burden of running a water/sewer system, Cloud said.
Deso said in a statement that town residents who don’t pay the affiliation fee – those grandfathered under the law – already pay extra on their water and sewer rates. Deso estimates such taxpayers provide an extra $250,000 per year in total to the city because of their higher water and sewer rates.
“The affiliation fee is unnecessary and overly burdensome in my mind. At some point, enough has to be enough, and this infrastructure needs to be put to work for the betterment of St. Albans and Franklin County,” Deso said in a statement.
For those who don’t want to pay the affiliation fee, Cloud said residents and businesses always have the option of installing personal wells and septic systems to pay for water/sewer, and if the fee is challenged legally, the city is willing to put a moratorium on water/sewer hookups, which it has done in the past.
“If a moratorium is preferable, that’s a conversation we could have, but water/sewer is one of the most expensive services to deliver,” Cloud said. “Much of the capital costs on our system was built hundreds and hundreds of years ago. So things like that that they’re literally not making any more are worth something.”
It’s a lesson that town officials have since taken to heart.
“We’ve essentially given up on trying to work with the city’s administration on this issue for the time being and are instead focused on developing our own infrastructure and working with other neighbors who have like-minded views on regional economic development and a municipality’s role in creating growth,” Deso said in a statement.
St. Albans Town officials met with representatives from Swanton Village and Swanton Town Monday evening to discuss the development of a decentralized sewer system near the I-89 exit between the two municipalities.
“It was a heartwarming collaborative atmosphere that was so refreshing, it’s awesome,” Town Manager Carrie Johnson said about the Monday meeting. “Actually it was fun. To be a part of that, to see the energy from both communities to work with us was pretty awesome.”
They’re also looking at using $1.9 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to create another decentralized system at St. Albans Bay.
“We hope the city someday comes to the table on water and sewer so we can work together to create opportunities for our residents and better our region, but we’re not going to end cooperation or sever all ties until that day comes. We don’t view this as a zero sum game,” Johnson said in a statement.
Options for the Groffs
The Groffs are still looking for answers. When they went to the town, the couple said town officials received them with open arms, and they were excited about someone taking notice of the fee, she said. Soon after, they began to correspond with town officials.
“We believe it to be illegal for a number of reasons,” Deso wrote in an email sent to the Groffs in mid-September. “We also believed that a developer, a homeowner or a group of people who pay the affiliation fee would someday notice that it’s illegal and bring action against the city. It sounds like that day may be fast approaching.”
Deso has been paying the affiliation fee as a private citizen since 2018, according to city records.
The Groffs were also connected with Chad Bonanni to potentially be their legal representation in order to challenge the affiliation fee in court. Ed Groff said Bonanni has already pursued much of the groundwork because he argued the town’s legal position of the fee in its failed 2018 court challenge against the city.
Sally Groff said the couple and four of their neighbors have also been made aware of what it would take to get it overturned.
“[Bonanni said] ‘If you sign this contract with me, we’re heading to court, probably headed to the state Supreme Court.’ So that’s a whole lot of layers for six senior citizens to pick up and make our way through,” Sally Groff said.
After watching the back and forth play out over the last few months, the Groffs haven’t signed that contract quite yet, but Ed Groff said the effort is not off the table. Instead, they’d rather see something done by city and town officials.
When asked what could be done to allay the issue, Cloud said he’s open to ideas, but he also has been at the table when the proposals, such as tax increases, were deemed impossible. In the meantime, he would like to see information on the fee be more public so when residents and businesses move into the community, they receive information on it.
Town officials said they have shifted their focus by starting their own water/sewer projects.
“The St. Albans Bay sewer project is an important priority for us at the moment, as is working with the Town and Village of Swanton to potentially address infrastructure needs near Exit 20,” Deso said in a statement. “We still work well with the city on our recreation reimbursement program and mutual aid for fire and public works services.”
“If that dog will hunt, I wish them all the best,” Cloud said of the town’s project. “I don’t see how it does, but I have enough humility to admit somebody else might have a better idea.”
The Groffs said they’ve felt like pawns throughout these discussions.
“I see no reason why the city would have billed 23 people if they didn’t want to throw something out there to see how it stuck. And the town is hoping that it gets solved,” Sally Groff said.
“And they’re hoping we’ll solve it,” Ed Groff added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.