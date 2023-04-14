SWANTON — The Village of Swanton is moving forward with a new public safety facility.
Village Manager Bill Sheets said the village’s $400,000 purchase of 124 First St. – the lot abutting the village municipal center – closed last Friday, and the administration can move forward with exploring the cost and potential for a new public safety facility to serve the village’s police and fire departments.
“The need is obvious, we have a woefully inadequate physical space to operate a police department,” Sheets said.
Swanton Village police currently work in a limited space in Swanton village’s municipal center. Located across the hall from the town clerk’s office, the small group of offices lacks a secure sally port, evidence locker or holding cells that are typically seen in modern police buildings.
Sheets also pointed out the municipal building itself is also approaching 50-years-old and is in need of its own update. Doing so would open up new space for other village departments if police get a new station.
Sheets said the goal is to complete all the planning legwork this next year to be able to determine the bond details – covering both the new public safety building and municipal center upgrades – for voters to weigh come next Town Meeting Day.
“Now the real work begins,” Sheets said.
Mitigation efforts
Next steps for the project include meeting with architectural firm Wiemann Lamphere to start putting numbers together for the project. Both the cost and feasibility of the project will still need to be determined.
The newly-purchased lot on First Street will also need some work. The property holds the former Carroll Concrete facility, and the village will need to take down the current building, as well as a cell tower formerly used by Sprint, before any construction can begin.
The village will also likely need to deal with an underground storage tank that was identified when Carroll Concrete sold the site to R.L. Vallee. As part of the purchase agreement, the company was required to fund both Tier 1 and Tier 2 mitigation studies, which determined that the tank was improperly sealed, Sheets said.
The village will most likely have to remove those contaminants, but having the studies already finished and in-hand makes the process easier.
“We have those. We own those, so we can utilize those,” Sheets said. “So it’s full steam ahead while we do all the studies and figure out what’s going to fit there and what the cost is going to be.”
To pay for the work, the village will be seeking out grants for brownfield mitigation.
In the meantime, Sheets said they’ll be letting some of the architectural assessments provide more data before taking next steps. At that point, he expects there will be plenty of opportunities for village residents to weigh the project and give their opinions about the effort.
“It’s going to be a busy year,” Sheets said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.