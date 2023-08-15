ST. ALBANS — Steve Gagner never set out to join the Army. Almost three decades later, he’s now a retired lieutenant colonel.
“Sometimes, you have to make a decision and make the best of it,” Gagner explained during his retirement ceremony held this past Friday in Taylor Park.
Gagner, the former battalion commander of the Army Mountain Warfare School and founder of 14th Star Brewing Co., served in the Army for the past 28 years. He retired Friday to start a new career in academia as a member of the teaching faculty of the University of Vermont Grossman School of Business.
“Dr. Steve Gagner,” Maj. Gen. Greg Knight said, trying out the new combination of words. “It kind of makes my stomach hurt.”
Gagner’s retirement ceremony — an honorary function – served as a goodbye to Gagner’s military career after starting out in uniform. For his fellow service members, it was also something of an "Irish wake.”
Among the “thank yous” for Gagner’s service, speakers also provided moments of levity, explaining Gagner’s unique sense of humor.
Knight, for example, told a story about a viral video that compared the military to being “like a kindergarten.” The next day a memo written by Gagner fell on Knight’s desk, recommending “tactical siestas” for the group.
“Naptime,” Knight said as he flashed a copy of the memo to the crowd. “Steve had a way of making work fun.”
Gagner, 44, was also honored with multiple military honors, including the Order of St. Maurice, an officer saber provided by his company and a certificate of appreciation from President Joe Biden. Additional certificates of appreciation were also given to Steve’s wife, Nicole, and his two children, Madison and Marcus, as Gagner on some occasions would have to dedicate family time to the military.
Darcy Carter, Vermont’s district director of the U.S. Small Business Association, also awarded the Legacy Business Award to Gagner’s business, 14th Star Brewing Co. Gagner started the business in September 2011 while actively serving in the National Guard. Today, it regularly donates to local nonprofits and veterans organizations.
After the parade of honors, Gagner wrapped up the ceremony with his own speech, and he told how he got started down the military path. As he was sitting in the guidance counselor’s office, he said, he saw a poster of Norwich University – a military school – and he applied because it was a place that none of his fellow students were going to.
A few checkboxes later on an application, and he ended up moving further down the military path as a member of the cadet corps, then eventually opting for the Vermont National Guard to help cover the costs of higher education.
Now, after many years of leaning into his decision, he’s ready to move on.
“I’m happy to be sad that I’m retiring,” Gagner said. “They say the military is a team of teams. … For the first 28 years, I had a front row seat to the greatest show on earth. It’s those teammates that I’m going to miss.”
