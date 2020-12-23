ST. ALBANS — Vermont State Police is asking the public for any information relating to a reported instance of credit cards being stolen from a vehicle and then used at local grocery stores.
Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks are looking to identify a suspect captured on a store security camera who’s believed to have stolen cards from a vehicle on Buck Hollow Road in Fairfax on Wednesday. The credit cards were then used later in the day at the Price Chopper in St. Albans and the Hannaford in Swanton.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Albans Barracks at (802) 524-5993.
