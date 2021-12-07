ST. ALBANS TOWN — The push for a Town of St. Albans Belonging Equity and Inclusion committee has deflated.
After some community members responded negatively to the Maple Run Unified School District’s decision to eliminate holiday imagery in schools, selectboard members took time Monday night to rethink their approach to creating a belonging, equity and inclusion committee.
After 40 minutes of discussion, board members expressed a desire to see what meaningful change they can make on that front when it comes to town policies, but the initial proposal of creating a committee dedicated to the effort was largely put on the backburner.
Instead, selectboard Chair Brendan Deso said members would look over a Vermont League of Cities and Towns (VLCT) document that laid out some steps that municipalities can take to create an inclusive community.
Among its 12 recommendations, the document suggests hosting a community conversation, updating website language, adopting a statement of inclusion, inviting marginalized groups to participate in government and looking at the demographics of boards.
The Town Selectboard plans to discuss the plan’s recommendations in more detail during its Dec. 20 meeting, Deso said.
A BEI committee organized by the Town of St. Albans was first brought to the selectboard by residents back in October, and by late November, town officials decided to meet with equity consultant Curtiss Reed Jr. to see what options were on the table for the town.
After participating in the meeting, board Vice Chair Jessica Frost said the town had four primary options: do nothing, create a committee, hire a consultant or examine the VLCT document as a way to start the process.
“There’s things that we could do to get the process going, just to get it going, and then we could also hire the consultant to help with the work,” Frost said.
Selectboard members, however, had different ideas about each approach. Board member Jonathan Giroux, for example, said he’d rather not see the town pursue a BEI committee, especially when other governmental organizations are already pursuing the idea.
“We need to focus on what we’re doing daily and keep moving ahead with that,” he said.
Board member Bryan DesLauriers asked for more clarifying information on what equity actually means for the board. He also wanted more specifics on what the town can do to improve inclusion before jumping forward.
“I’ve heard from more people in the last few weeks than I’ve heard the whole time I’ve been on the board that they’re not necessarily in favor of [the committee] right now,” DesLauriers said.
Deso agreed with needing specifics. He outlined a few steps that the town could take down the line by examining its individual services. He landed on events organized by the parks department as one such avenue that could use a stronger multicultural lens.
“I think our biggest opportunity would be through the parks committee, because we’ve had direct suggestions to come up with more multicultural vendors, events and performers. And we might need some help from the community to do that,” Deso said.
The community’s reaction to MRUSD’s holiday policy informed the approach, he said.
“I take that as that it’s the town’s role by order of the community to not cancel the celebrations that we have, but to enhance them,” he said.
Other inclusion suggestions from Deso included lowering fees that may be limiting people from using town services, digitizing records and continuing to examine public safety data.
Both Frost and board member Erin Creley, however, spoke about wanting a more involved approach to institute more inclusive practices. Frost expressed concerns that if the board dropped the idea completely, the momentum that had been created around the issue would fizzle out.
Creley said an outside eye would also help an already busy town staff push the initiative forward.
“We may have some expertise within the staff, but in the event that we don’t — or also recognizing that the staff has a lot of other things on their plate — being able to have some outside help and to have someone who’s a skilled facilitator in these conversations, I think, would be really helpful,” she said. “I think the Seletboard will learn a lot from having someone from the outside provide some insight.”
By the end of the discussion, selectboard members took no action, but they decided they would revisit the issue later during their next selectboard meeting scheduled for Dec. 20.
“I think there’s a desire to move forward in one way or another, we just have to get our heads together and figure out exactly what we want to do,” Deso said.
For now, he said the VLCT document may be one such avenue to pursue.
“I obviously would like a committee or a consultant, but I, more importantly than anything, just want to get started and do something. And this document would be something that we could look at,” Frost said.
