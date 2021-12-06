ST ALBANS CITY — Last week, Superintendent Bill Kimball issued guidance to Maple Run Unified School District educators on the teaching of holidays.
After the letter was leaked on social media, drawing ire and confusion from parents and community members, he apologized on Monday, saying he didn’t adequately communicate what the guidance meant.
Communication on Dec. 2 to MRUSD staff from Kimball said holiday decor and celebrations inside the district buildings would not support equity and inclusion in the district.
“It is not appropriate to have decorations present in school that can be interpreted as a religious symbol,” Kimball stated in the letter. “I am requesting the schools of Maple Run not host any holiday celebrations or post any holiday symbols in classrooms and school-sponsored activities.”
He told the Messenger on Monday that his intention in issuing the guidance to staff on Thursday was to protect students. Holidays can be traumatic for many students and their families, Kimball said, and his hope was to keep holiday celebrations and preparations out of the classroom in order to lower stress for students and be inclusive to all families.
Kimball cited data from the National Survey of Children’s Health as a reason for this action: 46% of children in the U.S. have experienced trauma, and 22% of children have experienced multiple traumas.
While the holidays are often a time of gathering and celebration, Kimball said his main goal is to remain inclusive of those who did not gather or celebrate for one reason or another.
Further clarification and communication regarding how and what can be taught is being issued to MRUSD staff as soon as possible and will be available in the coming days, Kimball said.
Community reactions
When Kimball’s letter to staff was leaked on Facebook late last week, many community members, including Jeremy Murray whose daughter attends St. Albans Town Educational Center, disapproved of the sentiments.
Murray told the Messenger he thought the letter seemed to want to “sanitize” schools of certain holidays, the topics of which could be valuable learning tools and opportunities for students to grow.
“I feel like the holidays connect students to their community members,” Murray said. “I would like to learn about other holidays and religions … I would prefer actual inclusion in a celebratory manner. There's a spirit of generosity and coming together that has always accompanied the holiday season. [Not acknowledging holidays] is stripping away what brings us together.”
Sen. Corey Parent, R-Franklin, issued a statement urging the MRUSD to reverse its decision.
“Equity, inclusion and understanding come from light, not darkness,” Parent stated. “This week, the superintendent at Maple Run chose darkness … Learning about other cultures, religions and people is critical, and part of that learning is taking part in how others celebrate.”
Superintendent apologies
Kimball told the Messenger his intention was never to erase the notion of or education around holidays. Rather, it was to support the education of religions and religious holidays while respecting that public non-religious schools should not teach the belief of or denial of the religion itself.
“It is the responsibility of all of us to create an inclusive school system by disrupting systems of inequity,” Kimball said.
Kimball’s timing for issuing the communications was not ideal, and he said he deeply regretted the lack of support that was provided for teachers. Some teachers were in the midst of teaching about holiday celebrations and were blindsided by new communication that did not specify what they could and could not teach, he said.
“[Communications] should have been out sooner,” Kimball said. “There should have been more training and support for teachers. We can celebrate joy and kindness, and we should have traditions that do that … We are trying not to create triggers for students.”
Teaching the traditions of religious holidays — such as the customs of a Hanukkah celebration or the story of Santa Claus — are not the same as practicing the holidays in the classroom. Practicing the holiday, Kimball said, was what he feared could potentially bring students retraumatization if they did not have fond memories and experiences of the holidays.
