BURLINGTON — During a virtual awards ceremony held Dec. 15, St. Albans Police Department Cpl. Trevor Sargent was honored by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont (USAO).
Sargent received the Outstanding Collaborative Investigation Award, which acknowledges those who have demonstrated outstanding efforts or overcome significant challenges in collaboration with multiple agencies in order to advance the mission of the USAO.
The honor is in recognition of Sargent’s work in the case of the United States v. Guerrero and Medina. Joining Sargent in garnering the accolade for their work together was Special Agent Scott Murray of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
Sargent and Murray collaborated to lead their respective agencies in investigating Boston residents John Guerrero and Darwin Medina, who had moved into a Swanton residence and were believed to have been using it to distribute narcotics in exchange for firearms between September 2017 and March 2018.
Guerrero and Medina were eventually arrested Jan. 15, 2019, and received a four-count indictment by a federal grand jury in Burlington. The men were charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine base, conspiracy to possess firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and interstate transportation of firearms with removed serial numbers.
While he wasn’t with the department at the time of the investigation and subsequent arrest, SAPD Chief Maurice Lamothe said, “I have asked and heard about the case and know that Trevor was dedicated and determined to stop the drug-for-guns transactions stemming from the Medina case. I also know that he is, and has always been, an effective and proficient liaison when it comes to bringing agencies together to work these large cases. In this case, the ATF was brought in to work collaboratively and ultimately arrest Medina and Guerrero on multiple charges that undoubtedly made our community safer.”
Attempts to reach Sargent on Friday were unsuccessful.
The prosecution was part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhood, a nationwide commitment to reducing gun crime in America. Led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and ATF, Project Safe Neighborhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who violate federal gun laws.
“It is of paramount importance that we stop the flow of dangerous drugs into Vermont and the trafficking of illegally-acquired Vermont guns to drug source cities, like Boston,” U.S. Attorney Christina E. Nolan said in 2019 shortly after the indictment. “This case is an outstanding example of the ATF working seamlessly with local police departments in Massachusetts and Vermont to do just that. We will continue to pursue serious charges and sentences for those who mix guns and violence with the drug trade.”
