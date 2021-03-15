ST. ALBANS TOWN — Nelson Dairies West LLC is on track to continue conserving more of its land in a move that conservation analysts are calling “phase two” of the conservation of three sections of farmland on Montagne Road now belonging to the Bourdeau Brothers company.
“It’s the second parcel of their land that we’ve done,” said Ethan Parks, conservation analyst for the Vermont Housing Conservation Board (VHCB).
In December, the board voted to conserve 129 more acres of the land in St. Albans Town that now is owned by Bourdeau Brothers, a large feed, fertilizer, and farm equipment dealer serving multiple states.
“We don’t want to see this land lost to housing development,” said Jacob Bourdeau, a business partner, in a statement on the Vermont Land Trust website. “It’s too good a resource. It’s some of the best land in New England.”
Two-hundred and forty acres of the farm had previously been conserved in the summer of 2019, and Parks said the third and final phase of the conservation project could be as large as 200 additional acres.
The project is a part of $10.7 million in state and federal funds VHCB awarded to preserve affordable housing and to protect farmland, natural areas, recreational land and historic resources in 21 towns earlier this year.
The project will be completed with $245,500 in VHCB funding and $257,500 in federal funding from the Natural Resources Conservation Service. The acreage will be the newest addition to 8,000 acres of conserved land, one of the largest in the northeast, according to the Vermont Land Trust.
Though the finalization of the project will probably not be until later this year, conserving more land in Vermont continues the mission of making sure rural farmland in Vermont stays healthy, good agricultural space, Parks said.
“Our board is proud to support these community initiatives that will create much needed affordable homeownership opportunities,” said VHCB Executive Director Gus Seelig. “Our community partners are to be congratulated for meeting this moment by working in partnership and leveraging federal and private funding. Together, these investments will enhance quality of life across Vermont.“
Conserving farmland is a way of making the state a partial owner and a steward; in order for the sale to go through, the state must first make sure the land is healthy and make efforts to remediate any issues with potentially hazardous property issues such as silage leachate, which can leak nutrients down into waterways and lead to rising levels of phosphorous.
“Vermont is moving in the right direction in terms of water quality,” Parks said. “The EPA is looking at us, and it’s not just agriculture (that we’re working on). The roads, stormwater systems, treatment facilities — they’re all a part of it.”
If the other partial owner — in this case, Bourdeau Brothers — ever wanted to sell, the Vermont Land Trust would vet the proposed buyer to make sure they are a legitimate agricultural professional with no plans to develop the land into another enterprise, Parks said.
“This process prevents estate buyers,” Parks said.
The VHCB has awarded $6,360,027 in state funding and $4,341,136 in federal funds to preserve, rehabilitate and create 91 affordable homes and to protect 2,412 acres of agricultural and recreational land, forestland, natural areas and historic resources in 17 towns.
