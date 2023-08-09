ST. ALBANS CITY — A 2024 Pride parade, a need for a community forum and a new co-chair were just some of the topics on the agenda of St. Albans City’s Belonging, Equity and Inclusion committee Tuesday night.
The BEI committee met to discuss these and other measures as they look to find their purpose and make an impact in the community.
Community Forum
For committee co-chair Eliana Castro, there’s a strong need for an “actionable forum” so community members can come out and share their issues and experiences in regards to belonging, equity and inclusion in St. Albans.
“We’ve been talking around the need to engage the community at large in a conversation, and so I would love for us to start to consider what it might look like for us to do that sooner rather than later,” Castro said.
She pitched trying to get a community forum started as early as in September.
Alternate committee member Moira Jamieson-Brooks suggested hosting smaller focus groups with two to three people attending to speak on their experiences in the community.
This format could keep names anonymous and provide a level of confidentiality that wouldn’t be possible in a larger venue, she said.
“When we do things in a larger forum, I feel like that can often lead to more unrest and people building off of each other, and also people not feeling comfortable saying what’s actually on their mind,” Jamieson-Brooks said.
Though committee members agreed it could be a good idea to have both larger and smaller venues for discussion, Castro said a larger venue would provide a place to get a broader conversation started on BEI issues in the community.
“I want to make sure we follow up with both reporting out what we learn and getting a conversation started about how as a community, these can be issues that are on people’s radar. Sometimes apathy comes from a place of unawareness,” she said.
The committee brought up the idea about creating a small subcommittee to plan the forums, come up with questions for attendees and get the word out. Jamieson-Brooks said she would lead the subcommittee, and others in the group expressed a commitment as well.
2024 Pride
For their discussion of a 2024 Pride event, committee members were joined by Scott Bushey and Kurt Hersey, members of the St. Albans Pride Corps and the organizers of the initiative.
The event as proposed by Bushey and Hersey would be a three-day long celebration of all things pride. Potential plans include a drag show on Friday night, a parade followed by local music and vendors in Taylor Park on Saturday and a family-oriented picnic and firework show on Sunday.
This is the first time in St. Albans history that a pride celebration of this caliber would be held.
Bushey said the reason for hosting a three-day event is to make the event accessible to as many people as possible.
“A lot of people in our community work on the weekends, and at least if they can’t attend…one of the [events], there’s a likelihood they’ll be able to do something and still feel like they were involved and had the opportunity to be a part of this celebration,” Bushey said.
The organizers proposed May 24-26, 2024 as the dates for the celebration.
Holding the event before June — Pride month — begins would open the event up to those who might be interested but unable to attend due to other pride events in the area happening concurrently, Bushey said.
But committee member Melyssa Bailey pointed out the proposed event dates fall over Memorial Day weekend.
“We overlooked that factor,” Hersey said in response to Bailey’s question about conflicts arising from this.
Though St. Albans does not typically host events on Memorial Day weekend that would coincide with the proposed pride events, the city does host an annual Memorial Day ceremony on that Monday.
Some board members took issue with hosting pride events on the same weekend, citing a potential culture clash. While Memorial Day is a somber event, Pride is not, Castro said.
Castro expressed that for the first pride event of this size in St. Albans, she would want its success, and worries about what hosting it on Memorial Day weekend would bring.
“I think it would really offend some people,” she said.
Committee member Preston Fuller suggested that going more simple for the event, such as doing a singular parade instead of a three-day event, might prove more successful.
“I would advise you to just do something like a parade…something as simple as a parade down Main Street…I invite you to start off smaller, and just do something successful that works for you,” he said.
Fuller said he felt that doing a one-day parade on Memorial Day weekend would be fine for the community.
While Hersey said that the two have been told many times to start smaller with their event, they do not believe that it is the right thing to do.
“The reason that we are not is, if you don’t shoot for the moon, you will not get there…if we don’t try to get it, we’ll never know if we could have gotten it,” Hersey said.
The two are starting out with bigger plans for the event with the idea that some of the things they want will probably not come to fruition, they said.
“We’d rather end up with three things that we want to do than one thing that we want to do,” Hersey said.
With the planning of the 2024 Pride event still in its preliminary stages, Bushey and Hersey said that dates and ideas for the event are still subject to change.
New Co-Chair
With committee member terms coming to an end this December, the committee also took too time to appoint a new co-chair.
Committee member Mareesa Miles, whose name was brought up for the co-chair role at the committee’s last meeting, said she would be willing to take on the co-chair role if the committee was planning on keeping the co-chair model, an idea that they have called into question in the past.
Castro said she found the co-chair model worked well when she shared duties with former co-chair Reese Kelly. Castro also let meetingoers know that she will likely not be returning to the committee after her term ends in December.
Though members Carl Watkins and Clark Sheldon were missing from the meeting, the committee decided to move to vote on Miles as the new co-chair.
Unanimously voted in, the motion to make Miles the new committee co-chair was passed.
Other Measures
Committee liaison Chip Sawyer brought up the “Movies that Matter” series the committee is looking to host at the Welden Theatre. The movie series would be hosted by the BEI committee at the theater to showcase films that relate to topics of belonging and inclusion.
Though the committee discussed whether they would charge guests for tickets or rely on sponsors for the event, no consensus was reached. Sawyer said with a total projected cost of under $500 for the first event, it is “very doable.”
Along with a movie series, Castro proposed a reading series as a potential idea to be held at or sponsored by the Saint Albans Free Library. Starting a reading series would provide the opportunity for the committee to get community members into the library to explore, she said.
To end the series of proposed measures, Fuller, who is on the committee’s banner subcommittee, proposed a banner to be put up in November celebrating Native American Heritage Month.
Fuller suggested reaching out to local Abenaki community members to see what they would feel is the most appropriate wording for the banner.
As the meeting drew to a close, Castro thanked committee members for a meeting she felt was productive for the committee. The committee’s next meeting in September will focus further on creating focus groups and strategies for the upcoming community forum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.