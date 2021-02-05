While the first COVID-19 cases showed up in the United States in the first months of 2020, Town Meeting Day was able to be held as normal that year, coming in just before nationwide lockdowns went into effect. With Town Meeting Day less than a month away, municipalities were given the ability to alter they way they conduct town meeting courtesy of a new law signed last month.
St. Albans Town took advantage of that law the day after it was signed, and will mail out ballots to every active voter in the town ahead of Town Meeting Day. In addition to refunding mailing expenses for sending out mail-in ballots, the law allows municipalities to shift the date of their town meeting to a time when it may be safer to hold.
One noticeable change every town contacted has made is the switch to Australian ballot, as opposed to the traditional floor meetings where voters approve ballot items in person.
The Messenger reached out to some other Franklin County towns this past week to see if any other municipalities will be making changes:
Enosburg Falls
In Enosburg Falls, Village Voting Day falls on March 9, and polls will be open at the Town of Enosburgh Emergency Services Building at 83 Sampsonville Ave. from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Village will host a virtual informational meeting on Wednesday, March 3 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting can be accessed by visiting https://zoom.us/j/2829661757, or by calling 802-933-5544 and entering the Meeting ID: 282 966 1757
Mailed Ballots are available by request by calling the town clerk at 802-933-4443.
Village officials said they didn’t opt to automatically send out mail-in ballots to registered voters because of the potential for a lack of envelopes. The official town checklist has to be updated, and officials said they didn’t want to run out of issued envelopes from the state by sending to people who no longer lived in town.
Enosburgh
The Town of Enosburgh is holding town meeting voting on March 2 at the Town Fire Station from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. by Australian ballot.
Those interested in acquiring an absentee ballot can do so by calling 802-933-4421 or send an email to townclerk@enosburghvt.org
Fairfax
Only those Fairfax voters who request early or absentee ballots will be getting sent one in the mail for the upcoming annual town and school district elections. Requests for a ballot to be sent by mail must be submitted to the clerk’s office by 4 p.m. Feb. 26.
The town’s selectboard will hold its virtual informational meeting via Zoom at 1 p.m. Feb. 27. At zoom.us, residents will need to enter the meeting ID of 840 973 9940 and the password “Fairfax” to join. They can also join by telephone at (646) 558-8656 using the meeting ID of 840 973 9940 and password of 974880.
There is a new polling place for March 2 in-person voting — Bellows Free Academy at 75 Hunt St. Ballots must be returned to the clerk’s office by mail, by submitting them into the secure drop box on the right of the front door of the Town Office before 4 p.m. March 1, or by bringing them to the polling place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. March 2. Voters can bring ballots inside the Town Office to hand it over during business hours ahead of March 1, but the offices will be closed to the public that Monday.
Fairfield
Fairfield will send ballots only to those who request an early or absentee ballot. Town Administrator Jonathan DeLaBruere said there is no deadline for requesting a ballot to be sent by mail but recommends that residents should do so as soon as possible to ensure they have enough time to receive and return it.
A public informational meeting will be held Feb. 22 for a presentation on the proposed budget. There will be a virtual component, but a small number of residents will be able to attend in person at the town offices until the COVID-19 capacity restrictions are met. The meeting is slated to start at 6 p.m.
To join the online meeting, residents can go to zoom.us and enter in the ID 3349589334 and password 456789. They can also call in to (929) 205-6099.
Fletcher
Fletcher is requiring anyone who wants an absentee or early voting ballot to request one.
Absentee ballots can be requested in person at the clerk’s office until 8 p.m. March 1. While there is no statutory deadline for someone to request a ballot, Assistant Town Clerk and Assistant Treasurer Aimee Tinker said she would like to see requests at least a week before any vote because of potential delivery delays.
A virtual town informational meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 22. Residents can join online by visiting bit.ly/fletchertowninfo2021 or over the phone by calling (646) 558-8656 and using the webinar ID 924 6249 7928 and passcode 439513.
Ballots must be received by the clerk’s office by mail, submitting them into the secure drop box outside the main door of the Town Office, or by bringing them into the Town Office at 33 Shaw Road by 7 p.m. March 2. Polls for in-person voting that day, also at the Town Office, will open at 8 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Franklin
The Town of Franklin will be sending out ballots for town and school district elections to all active voters.
A virtual informational meeting for the town will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 24. Residents can join by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/84223764468?pwd=NUNaYUdpUkl2Q1MwamZ3enh6RFZrQT09 and using the meeting ID 842 2376 4468 and passcode 501112. The link can be found through the “Town Meeting 2021 Letter” link at franklinvermont.org.
Ballots can be brought to the Franklin Town Hall during business hours prior to election day, or they can be brought to the town hall between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. March 2 for in-person casting. If mailed back, they need to be received by 7 p.m. that Tuesday.
Georgia
Georgia will be taking advantage of the new legislation and will send ballots to every registered voter.
The town’s virtual information meeting is slated to take place at 6 p.m. Feb. 24 for a review of Town Meeting articles. Residents can visit townofgeorgia.com and click on the link in the Public News and Notices section of the home page or go directly to us02web.zoom.us/j/86550873005?pwd=TnErVXRVR3hNbGdsczY3U1NXbStYdz09. The meeting ID is 865 5087 3005 and the passcode is 468917. To join by phone, they can call (929) 205-6099.
Mailed ballots need to be received through the mail or by drop off at the Georgia Municipal Office located at 47 Town Common Road North by 7 p.m. March 2. In-person voting will also be conducted at the municipal offices this election, and the polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Highgate
In Highgate, polls will be open for voters on Tuesday, March 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Highgate Sports Arena.
Absentee ballots can be requested by calling the town clerk at 802-868-5002, sending an email to wdusablon@highgatevt.org or by visiting “My Voter Page” at mvp.vermont.gov.
Absentee ballots can be returned either by mail or in the new ballot drop box near the back of the Town Office building.
There will be an informational meeting on ballot items for voters on Feb. 22 at 6:30 pm via zoom at http://us02web.zoom.us/j/3726187919, Meeting id: 372 618 7919
St. Albans City
In St. Albans City, Town Meeting is scheduled to happen on March 2 as usual, but Town Clerk Curry Galloway said they’re encouraging people to request absentee ballots this year.
Absentee ballots can be requested using the Vermont Secretary of State’s website: https://mvp.vermont.gov/
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at City Hall, 100 North Main St., and absentee ballots will be available beginning Feb. 10.
While in-person voting, masks are required at the polls and accommodations will be made if a person is unable to wear one.
Sheldon
This year, Sheldon will hold a virtual informational meeting and conduct voting by drive-thru at the town office due to a lack of space, since the Sheldon Elementary School will remain closed.
“We have no other place big enough,” said Town Clerk Kimberlee Dufresne.
Voting will take place on Tuesday, March 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Absentee ballots or mailed ballots can be requested by calling the Town Clerk’s office at 802-933-2524, emailing tc@sheldonvt.com, or by visiting My Voter Page at mvp.vermont.gov.
If not participating in drive-thru voting, ballots may be returned in the mail or by using the secure drop box at the front door of the town clerk’s office.
On Monday, Feb. 22, a virtual informational meeting will be held starting at 6 p.m. using call-in or zoom at this link: https://zoom.us/j/92948632359?pwd=UUFibWpjMFILcjRyclA3Y1ZkTnJSZz09
The meeting ID is 929 4863 2359, and the passcode is 652069.
Swanton
In Swanton, voting will take place via Australian ballot at the Swanton Village Municipal Complex at 120 First St. from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and an informational meeting will be hosted on zoom on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. Those looking to participate by cellphone or landline may call 1-646-558-8656, and enter in the meeting ID: 851 7629 3612, or enter the zoom meeting at http://us02web.zoom.us/i/85176293612.
Swanton Village
All articles in Swanton Village will also be voted on by Australian ballot on Tuesday, March 2, joining the residents of Swanton at 120 First St. in the Swanton Village Complex from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
An informational meeting on ballot items will be held Monday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m., and voters are invited to join by zoom or by telephone by calling 1-646-558-8656 and use Meeting ID: 851 7629 3612. To join the zoom meeting use the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85176293612.
— Staff writers Kate Barcellos and Mike Nosek contributed to this story.
