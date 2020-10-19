GEORGIA – During a regular meeting last week, Georgia’s selectboard elected Scott St. Onge to serve as its chair and approved a request naming the community’s first official street.
Officials also briefly touched on plans to resume in-person participation from the public and visited plans for a future development review board.
Here are four takeaways from the latest meeting of Georgia’s executive board.
1. Selectpersons Scott St. Onge and Jason Burt will now be helming the town’s selectboard.
St. Onge, originally appointed to the selectboard in 2019 and later elected to the board in 2020, was unanimously approved to serve as the selectboard’s chair after little discussion from the board itself.
Burt, elected in earlier 2019, likewise found unanimous approval from Georgia’s selectboard after having been nominated for the vice chair’s position.
Leadership of Georgia’s selectboard had been left somewhat in limbo for the past month as the board wrestled with filling a selectboard seat vacated when former chair Matt Crawford moved from Georgia to Burlington last month.
The board’s then-vice chair Steve Lamos had served in Crawford’s place in the meantime while the board waited to formally reorganize until after Crawford’s seat on the board was filled.
That seat was filled earlier in October when the board agreed to appoint Kyle Grenier to Georgia’s selectboard, where he’s expected serve until at least next March’s Town Meeting Day elections.
2. Georgia’s selectboard – and planning commission – are hoping to begin allowing members of the public to join meetings in-person in the coming weeks.
The board appeared to agree during last week’s meeting that future meetings should be held in Georgia’s fire department, where enough room could be made to accommodate social distancing among members of the audience.
According to the town’s administrator and treasurer Amber Baker, the town would continue incorporating Zoom into their weekly meetings, meaning Georgia “could still allow people who don’t feel comfortable” meeting in person.
The planning commission, according to Baker, had similar hopes for in-person public meetings.
Since March, most of Georgia’s regular meetings have been managed over Zoom out of precaution due to COVID-19 and their town hall’s limited meeting space.
According to the most recent minutes from the selectboard’s last meeting, the board appeared to agree their next meeting would be the first held in Georgia’s fire department.
3. Georgia’s planning commission is looking to hold the first hearing on adopting a development review board this coming December.
For a little over a year now, Georgia officials have discussed transitioning their town’s process of reviewing building applications from a zoning administration and planning commission to a development review board (DRB).
Under a DRB-style system, project review would fall largely on the DRB while the planning commission is instead charged with municipal planning and drafting land use regulations the selectboard would ultimately decide on adopting.
According to Georgia officials, the planning commission is looking to take the first public steps toward adopting the changes to Georgia’s zoning bylaws that would create a DRB as soon as Dec. 1.
The proposed changes to Georgia’s bylaws were currently awaiting legal review, according to minutes from Georgia’s most recent selectboard meeting, and town officials are still deciding on whether the board should include five or seven members.
4. Georgia now officially has a street.
Officials unanimously approved last week a request to name a new road Greene Street, meaning, for the first time in recent history, Georgia, a small town of rural roads, officially has a street.
While road naming tends to be a quiet affair with little comment or disagreement, officials at least touched on the novelty of dubbing Georgia’s first street during their meeting last week.
“We don’t have a street in Georgia,” Baker, the town’s administrator, told the selectboard.
“There’s a first time for everything,” a member of the board replied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.