FAIRFAX — A man who fled police by car, bike and boat last week was spotted in Fairfax Wednesday operating a John Deere tractor.
According to Vermont State Police, Eric Edson, 52, was spotted near Cambridge and Fairfax, and police increased their presence in the area Wednesday afternoon to find the man. He is wanted for multiple charges, including armed robbery of a Burlington store and theft of a sailboat.
Edson sparked news headlines last week after being the subject of a chase throughout Chittenden County following a police attempt to capture him.
The chase began when Burlington police conducted a welfare check on a man in a sleeping vehicle, who ended up being Edson. He then assaulted both officers and fled in the process.
His car was later found in Burlington’s New North End, and Edson fled again after stealing a bicycle. After another sighting, he allegedly stole a sailboat before abandoning it on Rock Point and fleeing on foot to elude police.
According to Vermont State Police, he was spotted again Wednesday afternoon with a full-size John Deere tractor in Fairfax, but police clarified that “his means of transportation at this point are unknown.”
State police are requesting that anyone with information about Edson’s whereabouts contact the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111, or the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.