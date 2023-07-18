ST. ALBANS — The Howard Center will be ending its Public Inebriate Program in St. Albans as part of a post-pandemic-era budget adjustment.
Ran by the Howard Center’s Northern Vermont Outpatient and Spoke Services, the Public Inebriate Program provided an overnight bed to publicly intoxicated individuals and connected them with social services once sober.
Roughly 30 people used the program monthly on average, Howard Center’s director of outpatient services Dan Hall said.
The Howard Center decided to end the Franklin/Grand Isle program during its budget discussions after the organization identified revenue shortfalls associated with the end of pandemic-era funding.
As part of those revenue adjustments, the Howard Center ended up phasing out four programs – the St. Albans PIP, the Autism Spectrum Program, Intensive Family Based Services, and the Center’s partnership with the Centerpoint program – as well as reducing expenses by one percent across the board.
The St. Albans PIP was chosen because the funding model was not sustainable, Hall said. It is slated to officially end on Aug. 31.
“It’s been chronically underfunded since the beginning,” Hall said. “The Howard Center as an agency is not able to sustain it any longer.”
Typically, the Howard Center uses little revenue generated from its many social programs. Most operating costs come through Medicaid and state grants, but it’s been more difficult to make the numbers work for Vermont’s largest social service organization as program costs inflate in the post-pandemic era, especially while government funding decreases.
The Howard Center also chose to close programs based on the availability of similar services elsewhere, the number of people served and whether the nonprofit is mandated to provide the services.
“It’s heartbreaking anytime we need to cut services because people depend on us,” Beth Holden, director of client services, said in a statement. “We’re talking with partners and helping people make a smooth transition to other providers or other Howard Center programs that will meet their needs just as well as their current services. We will work to ensure these decisions impact everyone as little as possible.”
Despite the cuts, the remaining programming at the St. Albans Outpatient Services office, such as outpatient therapy groups and assisted treatment options, are slated to continue, Hall said.
“Howard Center is a vital resource and I know this community is going to keep supporting it.” Meg O’Donnell, president of Howard Center’s board, said in a statement. “By balancing our programming with the resources entrusted to us, we can ensure Howard Center remains an active source of support in our community and will be here for another 150 years.”
