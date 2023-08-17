ST. ALBANS CITY — Despite the rain, 25 excited volunteers descended Wednesday on Hard’Ack Recreation Area.
Why? The playground equipment had arrived.
Working through the wet and the mud, volunteers from various organizations worked together to assemble the area's latest recreational asset. Volunteers say the playground is on track to open this weekend.
Back in May, St. Albans Recreation started a fundraising campaign for the project, which has so far collected about half of the $108,000 goal.
Valdemar and Bridget Garibay are the playground’s primary financial donors, and both were on-site this week aiding in construction.
“About 85 campers walked by yesterday and yelled ‘thanks’ to us,” Valdemar said on Thursday. “That reinforced that we’re going in the right direction and that this is all worth it.”
Since 2018, the Garibays have helped build six other playgrounds in Franklin County, including those at Collins Perley Sports Complex and Fairfield Center School in 2019.
“I have four kids, so I know playgrounds help them burn off energy, learn social skills, get exercise and practice creative play,” Valdemar told the Messenger back in May.
On Thursday, the sun came out, and that helped speed up the playground’s construction. Located next to the soccer fields, the playground will include 17,00 pounds of equipment suitable for ages 2-12 and kids with disabilities.
By the weekend, phase one of the project will be completed, which includes a large tower with slides, a swing set and part of the jungle gym. More pieces currently on back-order are expected to be delivered in early fall.
Tamithy Howrigan was volunteering on Thursday with other agents from her real estate group. All moms, she said it was a no-brainer for them to get involved with the project.
Also a member of the Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce, she helped organize a mixer earlier this summer that raised $7,000 for the playground.
“We all know kids spend too much time inside these days, so this is another great opportunity to get them out and engaged,” Howrigan said.
Andrew Durfee was volunteering with several of his colleagues from Med Associates. He said the company (which the Garibays are the president and vice president of) really emphasizes community service, and he appreciates that.
“It’s important to work at a place that is community-oriented,” he said.
Other local groups that helped construct the playground this week included the St. Albans Rotary Club, St. Albans Public Works, All County Contracting, Knights of Columbus Council 297, Droptine CrossFit and Summit & Shore.
Valdemar ordered the playground equipment from Pettinelli & Associates, out of Williston. Colby Jennison, an employee with the firm, said it typically takes four to five days to complete a playground of this size, but with the help of so many good volunteers, it’s gone much faster.
“The work just started doing itself,” he said, laughing.
After the wood chips are laid out on Friday, the playground will be open for all to enjoy. Along with the pool, sports fields, disc golf course, dog park and more, the playground puts Hard’Ack on the map as a top-notch site for recreation.
“We have people from all over the state visit here, and every time they just are like, ‘Man, this is a gem. You are so lucky,’ and I say, ‘Yeah, we are,’” rec director Kelly Viens said.
