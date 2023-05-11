ST. ALBANS CITY — Youngsters will be able to swing, slide and spin at Hard’Ack Recreation Area when a playground is built there later this summer.
To be located behind the pool and beside the athletic fields, the 8,000 square-foot playground will include 17,000 pounds of equipment, suitable for ages 2-12 and kids with disabilities.
The equipment is expected to be delivered in late July and a community build is set for early August.
St. Albans Recreation director Kelly Viens said community members have been asking for a playground at Hard’Ack for years, and she is glad to see that wish finally come to fruition.
“People love the place to begin with and they have a great time here, but so many people have said to me, ‘oh, if only you had a playground!’” she said.
Viens connected with Valdemar Garibay, the self-styled local “playground guy.” Since 2018, he and Bridget Garibay, his wife, have helped build six other playgrounds in Franklin County, including those at Collins Perley Sports Complex and Fairfield Center School in 2019.
“I have four kids, so I know playgrounds help them burn off energy, learn social skills, get exercise and practice creative play,” Garibay said.
Set on a bed of engineered wood fiber, the playground will include a jungle gym suitable for kids ages 5-12 and beginner pieces for ages 2-5. A large tower boasts various slides and a small piano helps kids make their own music.
The playground will also include several pieces that are accessible for kids in wheelchairs or who have other disabilities.
During his travels, Garibay always has an eye out for new and exciting playground equipment. On a recent trip to Chicago, he found a playground with a bird’s nest swing, which allows up to four kids to swing together at one time.
“We’re definitely going to have one of those, in blue,” Garibay said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
The Garibays are the primary financial donors for the project, but additional community and business support is needed to cover the remaining $108,000 in costs.
Sponsorship levels with various perks are available, but families are invited to give as much or as little as they’d like. Donations can be made at: https://tinyurl.com/mpvr8jk6, and Garibay is grateful for the support that’s already been given.
Viens said having the playground next to the athletic fields will be a real asset for families who could be coming to watch a child’s soccer or lacrosse game. Siblings can enjoy the swings while another scores a goal.
Adding a playground to Hard’Ack will really make it a one-stop-shop for recreation. With a pool, trails for hiking and biking, a skiing and sledding hill, a disc golf course, athletic fields and a dog park, there’s plenty of fun to be had for all ages.
“We have people from all over the state visit here, and every time they just are like, ‘Man, this is a gem. You are so lucky,’ and I say, ‘Yeah, we are,’” Viens said.
