ST. ALBANS — The Rotary Club of St. Albans has decided to delay its annual Home & Recreation Expo until Mother's Day weekend.
Originally scheduled for March 20-22, the event will now take place May 8-10. The expo will still be held at the Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center and the hours will be the same, Friday, May 8, 2-7 p.m., Saturday, May 9, 9 a.m. -5 p.m., Sunday, May 10, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
"In light of the coronavirus issue we thought it would be in the best interests of our vendors, our sponsors and our attendees to wait," said Rene Meilleur, the general manager of the expo.
"We hope this is the right decision. It was a tough one to make," he said. "We were trying to look out for our vendors and the general health of the community."
The annual event features 150 vendors and serves as the primary fundraiser for the Rotary Club, having raised more than $1 million over the past 27 years.
The show funded the restoration of the Taylor Park Fountain, at just over $300,000. Among the other programs funded by proceeds from the expo include:
• Hard’ack / Aldis Hill
• Rotary Ski Bus
• The Health Path at Collins Perley
• St. Albans Youth Sports programs
• Operation Happiness
• St. Albans Free Library
• St. Albans Historical Museum
• Martha’s Kitchen
• Samaritan House
• Special Olympics
• Unified Sports.