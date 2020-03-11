ST. ALBANS – The Northwestern Medical Center (NMC) announced Wednesday they would start limiting visitation and access as early as Thursday morning in preparation for possible local exposures to COVID-19, the disease resulting from the current coronavirus outbreak.
In a press release issued Wednesday, the St. Albans hospital said it would be limiting the amount of daily visitors received to one visitor per patient, a move NMC said would allow the hospital to better screen visitors for COVID-19.
Patients in NMC’s Family Birth Center are allowed an additional visitor while at the hospital.
NMC also said Wednesday the hospital would be limiting patient and visitor access to NMC to its medical office and emergency department’s entrances, allowing the hospital “to better screen individuals who arrive at our facility.”
This would effectively close the hospital’s “main entrance” starting Thursday morning, the hospital said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there was only one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Vermont, with state officials stating an older man from Bennington was receiving treatment in an airborne infection isolation room at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.
According to the Vermont Dept. of Health, the state was monitoring 215 Vermont residents for COVID-19. Another 59 had completed monitoring as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the health department.
Sixty-two Vermonters tested for COVID-19 have tested negative, according to the Vermont Dept. of Health.
NMC also said Wednesday it would be temporarily suspending community access to the hospital’s Courtyard Café and public use of the hospital’s conference center to further limit the amount of people entering the hospital.
Volunteer and valet programs will also be temporarily suspended in anticipation of a possible local outbreak of COVID-19, a decision the hospital said it made in light of the fact “the majority of our valets and volunteers are in the population of people most vulnerable to COVID-19.”
“We recognize that these changes will cause inconveniences. However, given the nature of the COVID-19 situation at this time, these are necessary steps to reduce opportunities for possible transmission,” read a statement from NMC. “We must protect our patients from illness – and we must protect our staff so we can continue to provide exceptional care to our patients.”
Measures announced by NMC Wednesday would go into effect Thursday morning at 6 a.m.
Since COVID-19 was initially diagnosed late last year in Wuhan, China, there have been more than 120,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally, prompting the World Health Organization to declare the outbreak a “pandemic” Wednesday.
A widely-cited dashboard from the John Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering attributed more than 4,300 deaths to COVID-19 since its initial late 2019 diagnosis.
Symptoms of COVID-19 range from mild to severe and death, with health officials saying most cases of COVID-19 will fall into either the mild or moderate range.
More than 66,000 of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered, according to John Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering.
The state of Vermont has advised that anyone returning to Vermont from a list of countries heavily affected by outbreaks of COVID-19 – China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea – call the health department at 802-863-7240 to coordinate monitoring for COVID-19.
In their statement Wednesday, NMC advised individuals could take the following steps to help prevent the spread of illnesses:
- Proper hand washing and use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer;
- Avoiding touching your face with your hands;
- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick;
- Staying home if you are sick;
- Covering your coughs and sneezes; and
- Disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.
NMC said updates and communications related to the hospital would be posted on their website as more information becomes available.
More information on Vermont and COVID-19 is available at the health department’s website at healthvermont.gov/covid19.