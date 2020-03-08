WATERBURY, Vt. – The Vermont Dept. of Health announced Saturday evening the state’s first presumptive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by a novel strain of coronavirus first observed last year in China.
According to the health department, the individual believed to have COVID-19 has been hospitalized in an airborne infection isolation room as the state awaits a presumed positive test result from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The state is also exploring the individual’s travel history and are attempting to identify those who may have come in contact with the person.
Those who may have come into contact with the person will be assessed for their exposure risk and recommended heath guidance, self-isolation or other restrictions.
“Our first thoughts are with this patient and for their recovery,” Mark Levine, the state’s health commissioner, said in a statement. “While we had hoped the virus would not come to Vermont, we have been preparing for this eventuality.
“This new coronavirus can be serious and even deadly, but the state is mobilized to protect the health of Vermonters and we are prepared for the likelihood of more cases.”
COVID-19, the disease resulting from a novel strain of coronavirus first observed in Wuhan, China, late last year, can result in symptoms ranging from mild flu-like symptoms to severe illness and even death.
According to a dashboard from the John Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering, there have been more than 107,000 cases of COVID-19 confirmed worldwide as of Sunday morning, with 3,600 deaths attributed to complications from COVID-19.
More than half of those confirmed cases – nearly 61,000 – have recovered from COVID-19, according to the Whiting School of Engineering’s dashboard.