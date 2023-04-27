ENOSBURGH — The Learning Tree Childcare Center is expanding by building a new 9,000 square foot facility this summer.
“It’s exciting and scary and nerve wracking and everything in between,” business owner Ronda McAllister said.
Construction is scheduled to begin this May and wrap up by November, opening up 14 more childcare slots for the business. In total, the facility would serve 59 children.
The build is also receiving some state support through a Community Recovery and Revitalization Program grant – $166,733 in funds – to support the $934,000 project.
The new building
McAllister said the build was initially prompted by the need to find a new place for The Learning Tree Childcare Center as its lease wraps up next November. Normally, she’d just find a new place to rent, but she didn’t have any options outside of the one to build her own facility.
“I’m trying to keep this business going,” she said. “It’s not easy in the daycare profession.”
The new building – to be located on state Route 105 – would be custom made for a daycare, with plenty of room for the children, as well as facilities that align with state regulations.
“Each room has its own bathroom and a small sink for the art area,” she said. “The rooms have to be so big for so many children. It’s designed for the childcare industry and not anything else. It’s very exciting,” she said.
McAllister is hoping to eventually add an indoor playground for the kids too. She’s currently trying to fundraise for the playground, and she’s been able to put together $4,000 towards that goal.
She’s also planning on creating a space for foster families to meet with foster kids at the facility.
McAllister said she’s still in talks with the Department for Children and Families, but the space would be separate from the rest of the daycare center and have its own outside access points.
Inclusion of the space would help foster families in Franklin County skip a trip to St. Albans, she said, effectively cutting down travel time for those living further north. DCF, however, has yet to confirm if it’ll use the new building as the local agency wants to see the space before giving its go-ahead.
Either way, McAllister said she’s excited to open up new slots for childcare in the region. As the costs of running a daycare increase, she’s seen a lot of business owners close their doors because it’s difficult to make the numbers work.
An example, McAllister said, is the current staffing issue seen in the industry. People who would make good daycare employees don’t always have the right credentials, and she’s required to have three workers per room. If all of them need college accreditation to work, she said that comes to – at least – $60 per hour per room.
“It’s hard for the families,” she said. “I don’t know how they’re doing it.”
Over time, it’s led to a real dearth of childcare options. Let’s Grow Kids – a Vermont-based nonprofit – estimated that Franklin and Grand Isle counties would need 1,503 more open spaces to adequately serve all families in the two counties.
The state’s $160,000 – and the related $1 million facility – would help reduce that number to 1,489.
McAllister said she’s seen the need personally. After hearing from so many desperate parents looking for help, she said she doesn’t like answering the phone anymore, letting her staff instead take the messages.
“The state’s going to have to do something. There’s just nobody out there,” she said. “With my waiting list, I could open up two more day care centers. It’s really bad.”
State funds
For now, the state is providing roughly $160,000 to help cover the build as part of the Community Recovery and Revitalization Program.
Since its inception in 2022, the $40 million program – funded by the American Rescue Plan Act — has awarded roughly $20 million to 54 projects throughout the state, including Franklin County.
Other local projects that received funds through the program include two water and sewer infrastructure projects.
Town of Highgate’s airport infrastructure project would extend water and sewer infrastructure up to the airport along State Route 78. The $3.5 million build received $700,000 through the program.
The second project, the installation of Montgomery’s wastewater infrastructure, received $1 million through the program. That $16 million project is expected to break ground next fall.
“My administration remains focused on increasing economic opportunity in communities across the state,” Gov. Phil Scott said in a press release. “These grants are an investment in the revitalization of our county economic centers and their surrounding communities that have been left behind for far too long, helping make the most of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity we have as a result of historic federal funds.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.