ST. ALBANS — Standing on the Bliss Room stage at the St. Albans Museum, Richard Stahl points up to a big dark splotch on the ceiling where water first began to leak through.
After staining the spot, the leak forced a chimney repair which cost $20,000.
“We had to go up to the ceiling and clean that up,” Stahl said. “And we did have to hire somebody to go on the roof.”
Nearby, Stephen Courville points to another ceiling spot that will have to be tackled in the future. The roof was patched, but it’s still over 100-years-old.
“Now, that’s brand new,” Stahl said. “So we fixed all that, and it’s starting to leak again.”
Stahl leads the St. Albans Museum's B-team, several men who volunteer to keep the museum’s building in working condition.
Each week, the men find their way to the Bliss Room with coffee cups in hand. They’ll settle in to talk about the news of the day before getting to work.
After years of repairs, the B-team is well aware that the building is showing its age. Water leaks continue to damage the roof. The electric system needs an overhaul. And without HVAC throughout much of the building, the museum has limited functionality.
“This is a house of treasure,” Courville said. “We have all of these wonderful things inside, but the outside is in dire straits. The sad thing is, if this asset ever ceases to exist, obviously, it’s going to be too late.”
Museum President Janet Bailey said if no changes are made, the current trend isn’t looking good.
“There’s a good chance that we will not survive 10 years from now if we don’t change things,” she said. “If we don’t figure out a way to make this museum sustainable 10 years from now, there’s a good chance we won’t be here.”
Secret troves
As repair bills become more expensive, the museum’s roughly 25 volunteers are now trying to find ways to update the building before its issues overwhelm the historical society’s work. They’re waving the red flag now to get the community’s help.
Getting attention, however, has been difficult.
Few people get to see all the artifacts and records the museum holds, and some residents don’t even know the museum exists.
The building also has less than normal operating hours. Closed from October to May, the museum has to avoid extreme weather due to the lack of a working HVAC system.
From the outside, that makes the institution quiet for much of the year.
Inside, it’s a different animal altogether. With a curious group of volunteers fueling conversations, Bailey said there’s always a group effort to learn new details about St. Albans history.
Jerry Bonsall, for example, had been tasked with organizing the Taylor Park file folder. He keeps getting bogged down in the details.
“What probably should have taken me a couple of hours to do, I’m still about a third of the way through because I’m stopping and reading,” he said. “I figured that’s part of my training on the job is to just get some more head knowledge on some stuff.”
In contrast, Dr. Fred Holmes has been diving straight into his topics of interest. By using old records, he’s researching information about the local hospitals to find the historical context around major institutions, and he’ll spend hours diving through old newspapers.
“It’s not the building. It’s the records. It’s extraordinarily valuable historical stuff that’s within the building,” Holmes said.
For such volunteers, Bailey said the work is engaging.
“We’re always discussing things either in person or via email. We’re back and forth all the time, and I think it keeps us all young,” Bailey said.
But it’s not just old documents. Museums, by nature, often store collections of historical artifacts, and the St. Albans Museum keeps many of its old items out of sight – among the plastic bins and dehumidifiers – in its old brick basement.
“[It’s] a treasure trove of things we have no idea that we have,” Bailey said.
Layers of antiques, boxes of records, outdated weaponry and iron farming equipment have taken over the space. In a nearby closet, Stahl rummaged through some of the museum’s clothes – dresses from the late 1800s and old military uniforms.
Bailey said the museum has roughly 150 uniforms gifted by WW2 veterans. They stopped taking more when they began to run out of room.
“We have this thing,” Bailey said as she plopped a hat on her head. “What the heck is this?”
Before returning it to the nearby shelf, she reads the label out loud.
“A German enlisted man’s cavalry helmet,” she said. “I mean, there’s just so much stuff, it’s overwhelming,” Bailey said. “We have like a tier system and it has to meet a certain criteria. And people get upset with us but realize we can’t keep everything. It’s a storage issue.”
While the museum tries to keep proper environmental controls around the artifacts, they can only do so much with the underground space – such as run multiple dehumidifiers – without a capital investment.
“If we could do the capital campaign and get a couple $100,000, we could literally fix everything,” Bailey said.
Stay tuned
St. Albans Museum officials have reached out to both the Town of St. Albans and the City of St. Albans to see what kind of support they will be able to receive from public budgets. Director Lisa Evans has also been considering a potential capital campaign to expand the museum’s role in the community.
If funds are raised, the museum would use the dollars to fix the roof – a $200,000 cost – and to install an HVAC system in order to protect the artifacts.
“Our number one priority is to be able to keep these artifacts from our history safe and preserve these items for the next generation,” Evans said.
