ST. ALBANS — After December’s winter weather, it seems everyone is getting into the pool.
This past week, the Hard’Ack Pool had a “record-breaking” day of pool usage after families flocked to use the facility.
Recreation director Kelly Viens said visitors have been spending the past few days sledding on Aldis Hill to take advantage of the snow while it lasted, and many have ended up checking out the pool afterward.
“It’s been very busy and it keeps increasing with school vacation and the holidays,” she said. “We’ve had lots and lots of new visitors.”
So far, the pool has held up well against the wintry weather, Viens said. Both the strong winds and heavy snowfall of the last month didn’t make any dent in the inflated pool system.
Prior to building, the effects of intense Vermont winters on the dome was a common concern heard by the recreation department, but Viens said city workers put in the research hours to make sure the city was going forward with a project that wouldn’t be torn apart in the first winter storm.
“There was literally no effect on the dome at all. That was a lot of wind and large gusts. The dome performed like it was supposed to,” Viens said. “We did a lot of research in different climates and we knew that this was the right choice for this climate.”
During weather events, aquatic director Isaac Bashaw will also keep an eye on the bubble’s air pressure and other readouts to ensure everything works as intended, she said.
Headed on track
As local municipalities work through next year’s budgets, Viens said the Hard’Ack Pool is on track to hit the cost estimations initially worked out for pool use.
Last year, the city estimated it would cost $560,000 to run the facility in its first year, and incomes generated by pool use – such as income from entrance fees, membership dues and classes – would end up covering much of its operational needs.
Viens said the pool is on track to hit those estimations, although there’s still time left before the end of the fiscal year.
“When we get through January and February, we’ll see where we are again,” she said.
The pool’s popularity has also hit the department’s estimations. Visitors have come from across the region and beyond to check out the facility and enjoy Hard’Ack’s amenities.
“We’ve had several people from other countries who had never seen snow and wanted to check it out,” Viens said.
Evolving schedules
As people have used the pool, Viens said the recreation department has been adapting its programs and schedules to best align with how local residents are hoping to use the pool.
Recreation officials have added adult swim times for those who want to swim a few laps in the morning without families and children getting in the way. They’ve also extended the public swim hours and included a winter swim team in their lineup.
“I feel like this whole department, this area, is a work in progress. We’re constantly learning and changing things, and the pool has been no exception to that,” Viens said.
Recreation department workers, for example, also recently added a slate of new classes at the pool. Aquatic Tai Chi, for example, is available this January, and Viens said the department recently purchased a set of spin bikes that can be used in the water.
The full list of upcoming programs can be found at stalbansvt.myrec.com.
As for the department’s largest winter event, Winter Carnival, rec workers are still finalizing the schedule, Viens said, but there could be a pool component involved. Details are expected later.
But first, Viens wouldn’t mind a little more snow to bring back sledders.
Once the temperature drops, the department will be turning on their six snow machines and two blowers to cover the hill and keep residents in the winter mood and the pool full of swimmers.
“Keep your fingers crossed,” she said.
