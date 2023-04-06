RICHFORD — Richford’s walkability will be going up, but not any time soon.
Gov. Phil Scott announced March 24 that 29 towns and villages across the state are receiving funds for a variety of municipal projects. Richford received $24,165 for a project estimated to cost $26,850.
The project will focus on developing a plan and preliminary engineering to create a walking trail network around Richford’s downtown.
Michael Olio, Richford’s town administrator, said although they don’t have a timetable yet and the project will take a few years, it’s an excellent first step and opportunity.
“Our recreation committee is looking to capitalize on Richford’s scenic landscape,” Olio said in the press release from Scott’s office. “There is a lot of recreational opportunity that could be accessed like the Missisquoi River, the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail, the town playground and more. Planning a trail network that connects various points of interest in town would be a unique asset for the community.”
Olio told the Messenger they haven’t decided where exactly the trail will be running, but they’d like to connect a few key points around town like the elementary school, central Richford and the rail trail. The trail will be keeping to more rural town properties.
The trail won’t be accessible to snowmobiles or other motor vehicles, with the town intending to keep it for pedestrian traffic only.
The Richford Recreation Committee doesn’t have a timeline on any official work just yet, but Olio said the next step will be to plot out the path of the trail and then apply for more grants to fund construction.
“It’ll be a little ways away, but this is a good first step,” Olio said.
Elsewhere in Franklin County, Montgomery received $18,283 to update its town plan regarding affordable housing, streetscapes and natural resource conservation.
St. Albans Town received $20,000 to redevelop a 2.2 acre parcel of land on Lake Champlain to increase recreation and reduce environmental pollution.
