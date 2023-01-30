FAIRFAX — After nine years with the Town of Fairfax, public works supervisor Tim Germaine will retire this spring due to health reasons. His last day with the Town will be April 28.
For the last five years, Germaine has served as supervisor of the public works department. During that time, Germaine transformed the Town’s 65 miles of roads and its operations and maintenance program.
“Whether during a snowstorm or mud season, our roads are the envy of many Vermont towns,” a Jan. 23 press release from the Town states.
Following the Halloween Storm of 2019, Germaine rallied the department to quickly fix damage and rebuild roads and bridges. As a result of his proactive work in tree removal, Fairfax has quickly recovered from similar storms such as the recent Winter Storm Elliot.
In addition, this past mud season, Fairfax’s roads fared better than most, thanks to Public Works combining three different products into a stone-based mixture to put on the roads. At the time, Germaine told the Messenger this mixture is designed to drain the water and dry out really quickly.
“I can honestly tell you, I just got done riding all the roads, our [roads] have been superb,” Germaine said in April 2022.
Due to Germaine’s vision and perseverance, the Town met its 2022 State’s Municipal Roads General Permit with water quality improvements many of which were done through successful grants.
This past year, the department transitioned from Highway to the Department of Public Works as it took on assisting the Recreation Department in park maintenance, the Cemetery Commission in mowing, and sidewalk plowing.
The past year also saw DPW complete significant projects including the lowering of Mead Hill and rebuilding of Fletcher Road.
“While there are many accomplishments to his credit, Germaine will give the credit to his DPW team that he is the proudest of,” the release states.
The Town will begin a review of the position and create a hiring process in the coming weeks. Future information on the position will be posted on the Town’s website at Fairfax-vt.gov. Questions regarding the position may be directed to the Town Manager Sarah Hadd at 802-849-6111 ext. 16 or townmanager@fairfax-vt.gov.
