SWANTON — While July’s floods largely missed Franklin County, water damage from the downpour has prompted a larger discussion about the Swanton Historical Society’s place in the Swanton Library’s basement.
Swanton Historical Society President Jason Barney said the organization moved into the space just over a decade ago when the library offered to house records and artifacts kept by the historical society.
Heavy rains earlier this month, however, ended up disrupting those efforts after water damage bubbled up through the foundation, soaking its carpeted floor and leaving the three organizations involved – the Swanton HIstorical Society, the Swanton LIbrary and the Swanton Town Selectboard – to figure out what do do.
Wet carpets and volunteer hours
Historical society volunteers know the basement of the Swanton LIbrary well. Since the historical society moved into the space under the guidance of Ron Kilburn, volunteers will often take care of paperwork and recordkeeping there, Barney said, and they’ve set up exhibits with local artifacts for visitors to come check out throughout the week.
Volunteers have also seen their fair share of flooding. Wet carpets often show up in the basement after heavy rain events, and historical society members have installed dehumidifiers and kept artifacts away from the floor to mitigate any potential damages.
This past rain event, however, prompted a different reaction. After the Swanton Town Selectboard heard of the potential of black mold damage, they sent a letter asking the historical society to vacate the premises within 90 days in order to repair any lasting damage.
Barney said the letter surprised the historical society board.
Moving the artifacts and historical records from the space would take a major effort, and the deadline set by the selectboard meant the group’s volunteers would have to work many overtime hours to accomplish the task.
The board has since rescinded its deadline to accommodate the historical society. During the Swanton Town Selectboard’s July 18 meeting, Barney explained what was needed to do the work, and the board agreed to nix the order.
The discussion, however, ended up prompting another topic: Is there another good space for the historical society?
Selectboard chair Earl Fournier proposed to meet with both library and historical society representatives to figure out if something could be done to target the needs of both organizations. As discussions over Swanton’s future drive the board’s actions, there may be ways to find extra space while ensuring that the library building continues in good condition.
Barney said the historical society is “not married to the space” in the basement, and if something else could be found, historical society members would be open to the discussion, especially if they can continue the work they started in the library basement.
One of the difficulties, Barney said, is finding a space that’s easily accessible by the public. Since part of the organization’s work is educating the public on Swanton’s history, they need somewhere to display artifacts where visitors can easily see them.
Such a restriction, for example, limits the historical society from finding a new place in the basement of the Railroad Depot Museum building across the Missisquoi River.
“Nobody would be able to access it,” Barney said. “If we had a more prominent space in the community, I think everyone would benefit, but until that relationship is set and another home is found, we want to stick with the decision that we’re in (the library) space.”
The selectboard plans to have the discussion at a special selectboard meeting to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 2 at the Swanton Town Clerk’s office.
