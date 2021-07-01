The Georgia Selectboard has decided to look elsewhere for patrol services after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office opted to breach their four-year contract with the town, ending their patrolling services 10 months early. Town officials said they were given “virtually no notice” about the move.
Sheriff Roger Langevin said the Sheriff's Office could not sustain the financial losses they would have to incur by the final year of the contract.
On Thursday June 24, Langevin notified the Selectboard that the Franklin County Sheriff's Office would no longer provide patrol services to the town beginning June 30.
“The Town has a four-year agreement with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department for regular police patrols,” the Board’s July 1 statement reads. “Sheriff Langevin has unilaterally breached that agreement with 10 months remaining and on virtually no notice.”
The statement notes that Langevin approached the board in January 2021, after the board had already completed their 2021 budget, about increasing the hourly rate for Sheriff’s Department services.
“Adjustments could not be made, and the Selectboard felt that Sheriff Langevin should honor the final year of the contract, as previously agreed upon,” the statement says.
The contract was made by a previous sheriff with a previous Selectboard, Langevin said. Langevin described the original agreement as a deal that the Selectboard "couldn't pass up."
"The contract starting 07/01/21, signed by the previous Sheriff’s administration, has not accounted for a sustainable increase in the cost of policing," Langevin stated in the notice to the Selectboard.
The Sheriff's Office works differently than other policing services, generating their own revenue through contracts without a budget to rely on.
“With COVID impacting revenue streams for the Sheriff’s Office and after having multiple meetings with the current selectboard that did not result in a successful resolution, I am forced to take action to avoid financial loss,” Langevin said in the notice to the Board.
Presently the Sheriff's Department covers six towns in Franklin County. They most recently are taking on coverage of Saint Albans Town beginning July 1 as part of a new contract.
When Langevin took office he made it a priority to ramp up benefits and pay for his employees to increase retention, he said. He noted that when he took over, his office was one of the lowest paid in Vermont.
The previous administration historically had issues with retention, Langevin said.
So Langevin began negotiating contracts. The only contract left from the previous administration was the one in Georgia.
The Sheriff's Office approached the Georgia Selectboard about not being able to afford patrolling for the amount stated in the original contract a month ago and sought to reach a middle-ground, Langevin said. Those negotiations were unsuccessful.
The Selectboard has consulted with the Town’s attorney and decided that rather than taking legal action against the Sheriff's Department to enforce the contract, town funds would be more responsibly spent arranging for alternative patrol services, according to the statement.
Preliminary talks have begun with the Vermont State Police and the town of Georgia regarding coverage of the town, but nothing concrete has been put in place, according to Lieutenant Jerry Partin. VSP already takes and responds to calls in the town of Georgia, he said.
The Board noted that the contract with the Sheriff’s Department only covered patrols with the town and reassured that dispatched emergency coverage as well as the patrol contract with VSP will continue.
“The Town of Georgia is currently in negotiations with other law enforcement agencies to cover this lapse in patrol time,” the statement reads.
