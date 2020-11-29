Taylor Park fountain, St. Albans City, 11-28-2020

One of the “ladies” of Taylor Park’s fountain glows after lights were draped around the fountain for the holiday season.

 MICHAEL FRETT/Staff Writer

ST. ALBANS CITY — While COVID-19 has sidelined some of the season’s more festive celebrations, several communities still lit-up this weekend in anticipation of the coming holidays.

In St. Albans City, the usual celebrations scheduled for the weekend after Thanksgiving were muffled, but lights strung through Taylor Park and on display in storefront windows told a brighter story for this holiday season.

St. Albans City will only glow even brighter in the coming days as more businesses add to the downtown’s Festival of Trees holiday walk.

Meanwhile, in Enosburg Falls, a virtual event welcomed none other than Santa Claus himself to Lincoln Park for a short celebration before lighting the park’s Enosburg Business Association-sponsored display.

Lincoln Park, Enosburg Falls, holiday lights, 11-28-2020

Locals wander through one of the four lit-up “bridges” leading toward the center of Enosburg Falls’ Lincoln Park.

“It’s going to be a great night here, isn’t it?” Santa said from Lincoln Park’s bandstand as sleigh bells jingled in hand. “Because COVID-19 affected everybody, but Christmas is still on!”

On Swanton’s village green, volunteers came together Saturday to assemble a modest display in the park, with donated lights courtesy of Swanton’s Ace Hardware, according to a Swanton Chamber of Commerce post.

By that evening, Swanton’s village green saw a decorated Christmas tree very literally taking center stage on the park’s bandstand as several other trees strung with lights stretched out beneath it.

“A huge thank you to all the community members that shared there Saturday to make Swanton a brighter place!” read a Chamber of Commerce post Saturday evening.

