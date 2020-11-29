ST. ALBANS CITY — While COVID-19 has sidelined some of the season’s more festive celebrations, several communities still lit-up this weekend in anticipation of the coming holidays.
In St. Albans City, the usual celebrations scheduled for the weekend after Thanksgiving were muffled, but lights strung through Taylor Park and on display in storefront windows told a brighter story for this holiday season.
1 of 18
An ornament shaped like a New England church is perched in a tree decorated by the Catholic Daughters now on display at the Main Squeeze.
With help from local volunteers, the Enosburg Business Association put together a bright, seasonal lights display for Enosburg Falls' Lincoln Park. EBA members hope to keep the lights in Lincoln Park up until February.
An ornament shaped like a New England church is perched in a tree decorated by the Catholic Daughters now on display at the Main Squeeze.
MICHAEL FRETT
Staff Writer
One of the “ladies” of Taylor Park’s fountain glows after lights were draped around the fountain for the holiday season.
MICHAEL FRETT/Staff Writer
Holiday lights glitter in St. Albans City's Taylor Park.
MICHAEL FRETT
Staff Writer
An elaborate holiday lights display glows on the corner of Congress and Main streets in St. Albans City's Ace Hardware.
MICHAEL FRETT
Staff Writer
A tree decorated for St. Albans City's Festival of Trees twinkles from inside the Artist in Residence.
MICHAEL FRETT
Staff Writer
Lights twinkle from As the Crow Flies' holiday display in St. Albans City.
MICHAEL FRETT
Staff Writer
Lights trace the walkways leading toward a decorated fountain in St. Albans City's Taylor Park.
MICHAEL FRETT
Staff Writer
A tree decorated by the Catholic Daughters for St. Albans City's Festival of Trees is on display at the Main Squeeze.
MICHAEL FRETT
Staff Writer
A bauble dangles from the lit-up branches of a decorated Christmas tree on display on Swanton's village green.
MICHAEL FRETT
Staff Writer
A decorated Christmas tree glows near the southern end of Swanton's village green, across the street from Swanton's town offices.
MICHAEL FRETT
Staff Writer
Holiday lights twinkle from the branches of several trees in Swanton's village green as a part of the park's modest holiday lights display this year.
MICHAEL FRETT
Staff Writer
A decorated tree looks over Swanton's village green from the park's bandstand. Swanton's Memorial United Methodist Church loom in the background.
MICHAEL FRETT
Staff Writer
Holiday lights trace the fence protecting the Civil War memorial on Swanton's village green.
MICHAEL FRETT
Staff Writer
Locals wander through one of the four lit-up “bridges” leading toward the center of Enosburg Falls’ Lincoln Park.
MICHAEL FRETT/Staff Writer
With help from local volunteers, the Enosburg Business Association put together a bright, seasonal lights display for Enosburg Falls' Lincoln Park. EBA members hope to keep the lights in Lincoln Park up until February.
MICHAEL FRETT
Staff Writer
Lights glow from the center of Enosburg Falls' Lincoln Park as a park of a somewhat more elaborate seasonal lights display assembled by the Enosburg Business Association.
MICHAEL FRETT
Staff Writer
Lights twinkle from behind the display window at the Wood Meadow Market in Enosburg Falls.
MICHAEL FRETT
Staff Writer
A car passes through a modest lights display tracing Main Street through Enosburg Falls.
MICHAEL FRETT
Staff Writer
St. Albans City will only glow even brighter in the coming days as more businesses add to the downtown’s Festival of Trees holiday walk.
“It’s going to be a great night here, isn’t it?” Santa said from Lincoln Park’s bandstand as sleigh bells jingled in hand. “Because COVID-19 affected everybody, but Christmas is still on!”
On Swanton’s village green, volunteers came together Saturday to assemble a modest display in the park, with donated lights courtesy of Swanton’s Ace Hardware, according to a Swanton Chamber of Commerce post.
By that evening, Swanton’s village green saw a decorated Christmas tree very literally taking center stage on the park’s bandstand as several other trees strung with lights stretched out beneath it.
“A huge thank you to all the community members that shared there Saturday to make Swanton a brighter place!” read a Chamber of Commerce post Saturday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.